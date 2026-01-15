Daniel Newman Says Microsoft Is Poised To Reclaim $4 Trillion Valuation— Here's How

Microsoft Corp.'s (NASDAQ:MSFT) commitment to fully fund its data center energy costs has drawn praise from market experts, with the Futurum Group CEO Daniel Newman predicting the tech giant is on a trajectory to reclaim a $4 trillion valuation.

Shielding Ratepayers from the AI Boom

Speaking on Fox Business, Newman championed Microsoft’s initiative to absorb the massive power costs associated with its expanding infrastructure. With the company planning to construct between 80 and 200 new data centers, the demand on local power grids is expected to skyrocket.

Newman argued that without such intervention, these expenses could unfairly burden average citizens. “I think it’s the right thing to do,” Newman said. “If we are going to build 80, 100, 200 new data centers and it’s going to incur massive costs that could be passed on to consumers, I think a company like Microsoft, Google, Amazon—they should all step up.”

He emphasized that tech giants monetizing energy-intensive AI have a responsibility to the communities hosting them. “This is the case… pay your fair share,” Newman added.

Enterprise AI Driving A $4 Trillion Outlook

Despite Microsoft's stock slipping from a high of roughly $530 to around $460, Newman remains aggressively bullish. He dismissed the recent decline as a temporary setback, forecasting a rebound that will push the company's market cap back above the $4 trillion mark.

“This is a company with, again, many deep moats in their various businesses, and I like that they’re very diversified,” Newman explained.

He pointed to “Enterprise AI” as a “massive theme for 2026” that will serve as the primary catalyst for the stock's resurgence.

Affordability On The 2026 Ballot

Beyond market mechanics, Newman highlighted the political necessity of corporate responsibility.

He predicted that “affordability is going to be a big item on the ballot in 2026,” creating a rare point of agreement between Democrats and Republicans.

By preemptively covering utility costs, Microsoft positions itself favorably in a political climate increasingly scrutinized for rising living costs.

Microsoft Lags In 2026 So Far

Shares of MSFT have dropped by 5.18% in 2026 so far. They were also lower by 9.18% over the last six months and 7.76% higher over the past year. It was up by 0.42% in premarket on Thursday.

It maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality ranking, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock