Why Did BRC Group Holdings (RILY) Jump Over 38% In After-Hours Trading?

BRC Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) shares rose 38.53% in after-hours trading on Wednesday to $10.44, following the company's third-quarter earnings report and regulatory filing announcement.

Q3 Net Income Reaches $89.1 Million

The California-based diversified holding company reported net income of $89.1 million for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, compared with a net loss of $286.4 million in the same quarter a year earlier. Diluted earnings per share were $2.91, compared to a loss of $9.39 per share in the third quarter of 2024.

Total revenues were $277.9 million, up from $175.4 million year-over-year.

Capital Markets Segment Posts $60.7 Million Income

The Capital Markets segment generated $65.4 million in services and fee revenue, the highest quarterly total since the fourth quarter of 2023, with segment income of $60.7 million, the BRC Group reported.

B. Riley Securities completed equity and debt capital raises totaling approximately $10.5 billion.

Company Meets Nasdaq Filing Deadline

Scott Yessner, Chief Financial Officer of BRC, stated, “We want to thank our team and business partners for their unwavering focus and commitment during this demanding period and congratulate our team on the incredible accomplishment of filing three Form 10-Qs in 120 days.”

Net debt of the company declined to $702.9 million.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the stock stands at 70.01.

Over the past 12 months, BRC Group Holdings Inc. stock has risen 60.43%, reflecting a strong long-term trend and highlighting the stock's resilience and potential for continued growth.

BRC Group Holdings Inc. has a market capitalization of $230.7 million, with shares trading in a 52-week range of $2.67 to $8.28.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, RILY closed on Wednesday at $7.54, up 60.43% over the past 12 months.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show that BRC Group Holdings Inc. (RILY) has strong momentum in the 91st percentile, indicating a positive price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Miha Creative on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.