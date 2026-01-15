Agape ATP (ATPC) Stock Surged 65% After-Hours: What's Happening?

Agape ATP Corp. (NASDAQ:ATPC) shares jumped 64.86% in after-hours trading on Wednesday to $0.12.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock of the Malaysia-based investment holding company closed the regular session at $0.07, up 6.06%.

No immediate catalyst was identified for the dramatic after-hours movement.

Agape ATP previously issued a statement in December 2025 addressing trading volatility, confirming business operations continue as usual.

December Statement on Volatility

In its December statement, management said it was not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments or adverse conditions that might explain the stock's recent fluctuations.

How Kok Choong, founder and Global Group CEO of ATPC, said, “We remain focused on working toward diversifying our businesses in health and wellness and sustainable green energy to provide investors with sustainable equity performance value.”

In November, John Hing Vong resigned as Deputy Chairman and Executive Director of the company.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Agape ATP Corporation, a provider of health and wellness products and sustainable energy solutions, has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 21.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, with shares trading between a 52-week high of $2.57 and a 52-week low of $0.05.

Over the past 12 months, the small-cap company's stock has fallen 94.81%, highlighting challenges and indicating that the long-term trend remains deeply negative despite any short-term opportunities.

Agape ATP Corporation stock is trading at 0.79% of its 52-week range, near its lows, highlighting weak market sentiment and the importance of monitoring for potential reversals or further declines.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicates ATPC stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

