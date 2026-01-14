Biohaven (BHVN) Stock Is Trending Overnight — Here's What You Should Know

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) shares are trending on Thursday.

Shares of the Connecticut-based biopharmaceutical company surged 3.42% in after-hours trading on Wednesday to $12.10.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock closed at $11.70, up 6.65% in regular trading session.

SEC Filing Discloses Conference Presentation

Biohaven filed a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday, disclosing an investor presentation made that day.

The presentation was furnished under Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure and attached as Exhibit 99.1, a filing category used to broadly share material information with the public in compliance with fair disclosure rules.

Biohaven also highlighted portfolio progress at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, according to a company press release dated Monday.

First-Patient Data Presented

BHV-1400, a TRAP degrader for IgA nephropathy, achieved mean Gd-IgA1 reductions exceeding 60% within hours in Phase 1 studies, according to the company press release. Two patients showed clinical improvements: one experienced complete hematuria resolution within weeks, while another demonstrated greater than 60% proteinuria reduction and 24% glomerular filtration rate increase.

Vlad Coric, chairman and CEO, said the data "continues to signal the important role that this transformative science can have in the treatment of immunological disease."

Multiple Catalysts Expected in 2026

Biohaven dosed its first patient with taldefgrobep in a Phase 2 obesity trial in the fourth quarter of 2025, with the 24-week study enrolling about 150 participants and topline results expected in 2026.

The company also anticipates pivotal topline results for opakalim in focal epilepsy in 2026 and plans to initiate pivotal trials for BHV-1400 and BHV-1300 in Graves’ disease.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The clinical-stage biotech has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 54.80.

Over the past 12 months, Biohaven Ltd.’s stock has declined 67.11%, highlighting ongoing challenges and signaling that traders should exercise caution.

With a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, the company's shares have traded between a 52-week high of $44.28 and a 52-week low of $7.48.

Currently trading at 11.46% of its 52-week range, Biohaven Ltd.’s stock is closer to its recent lows than its highs, suggesting limited upside potential unless it can overcome key resistance levels.

