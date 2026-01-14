U.S. stock markets moved lower on Wednesday, led by a drop of more than 200 points in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index fell 1% to 23,471.74. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% to 6,926.60, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.09% to 49,149.63.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROLR)

High Roller Technologies saw its shares skyrocket by 441.26%, closing at $18.89. The stock reached an intraday high of $33.68 and a low of $12.33, with its 52-week range between $1.16 and $33.68. In the after-hours trading, the stock declined 4.87% to $17.97.

High Roller Technologies said its shares surged after the company signed a binding letter of intent with Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA) for an exclusive U.S. partnership to launch an event-based prediction markets product.

Under the proposed deal, Crypto.com's CFTC-registered derivatives unit would provide prediction contracts on HighRoller.com, with a targeted launch in the first quarter of 2026, pending definitive agreements.

Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ:CRML)

Critical Metals’ stock surged 32.58%, closing at $17.93. It hit an intraday high of $19.05 and a low of $13.27, with a 52-week high of $32.15 and a low of $1.23. The shares fell 1.81% to $17.60 in extended trading.

Critical Metals shares jumped after the company reported strong assay results from its 2025 drilling campaign at the Tanbreez rare earths project in Greenland.

The new data showed near-surface grades of roughly 0.40%–0.47% total rare earth oxides plus yttrium, with heavy rare earths accounting for about 26%–27%, and consistent mineralization extending nearly a kilometer.

The drilling also confirmed meaningful by-products such as gallium and hafnium, supporting Tanbreez's potential as a diversified, multi-commodity deposit.

MongoDB shares fell 5.91%, closing at $386.89. The stock’s intraday high was $410.36, with a low of $385.45, and its 52-week range was between $140.94 and $444.72.

Analysts remained broadly bullish on MongoDB, with five recent ratings averaging a $496 price target, led by multiple Buy and Outperform calls clustered around $500. Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating with a $480 target, while Needham, RBC Capital, and Truist all reaffirmed Buy/Outperform views at $500. Options activity showed mixed but slightly bullish positioning from large traders, though it was secondary to the constructive analyst outlook.

Citigroup’s stock dropped 3.34%, closing at $112.41. It reached an intraday high of $118.75 and a low of $110.46, with its 52-week high at $124.17 and low at $55.51.

Citigroup reported mixed fourth-quarter results, with adjusted earnings per share of $1.81 beating estimates despite revenue of $19.87 billion missing expectations. Net income fell 13% to $2.5 billion, weighed down by a $1.1 billion after-tax loss tied to its Russia exit and a 6% rise in operating expenses.

Net interest income rose 14% and investment banking revenue jumped 38%, while the bank said it returned more than $17 billion to shareholders in 2025 and expects fiscal 2026 net interest income ex-Markets to grow 5%–6% year over year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian shares fell 7.16%, closing at $17.50. The stock’s intraday high was $18.25, with a low of $17.06, and its 52-week range was between $10.36 and $22.69.

Rivian Automotive shares traded lower Tuesday as investors weighed a recall of nearly 20,000 vehicles tied to a potential crash risk, despite stable production and delivery figures in the fourth quarter. The company produced about 11,000 vehicles and delivered roughly 10,000 in the period, ending 2025 with production and deliveries closely aligned.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Rivian stock has a Momentum in the 87th percentile. Here is how the stock ranks on other parameters.

