Stock Market Today: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Futures Lag Ahead Of December CPI Print— JPMorgan, Alphabet, Five9 In Focus (UPDATED)

(Editor’s note: The future prices of benchmark tracking ETFs, the share movement of JPMorgan, and the headline were updated in the story.)

U.S. stock futures declined on Tuesday after a positive close on Monday. Futures of major benchmark indices were trading lower.

Wall Street broadly expects the annual inflation rate to remain stable at 2.7% in December, with the monthly pace coming in at 0.3% — numbers that are far from triggering broad-based market concerns.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.19%, and the two-year bond was at 3.55%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 95% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged in January.

IndexPerformance (+/-)





Dow Jones-0.13%S&P 500-0.12%Nasdaq 100-0.19%Russell 2000-0.22%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were lower in premarket on Tuesday. The SPY was down 0.059% at $694.75, while the QQQ declined 0.14% to $626.32, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Stocks In Focus

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was up 0.68% after it reached $4 trillion in market value amid the AI boom, and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) confirmed that Google Gemini will give Siri a long-awaited makeover.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings shows that GOOG maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long term, with a poor value ranking. Additional information is available here.

Xpeng

Xpeng Inc. ADR (NYSE:XPEV) dropped 2.63% despite a fresh announcement that it will establish independent, localized supply chain teams in Europe and ASEAN in 2026, by adding supply-chain management to existing overseas production, R&D, service, and data infrastructure.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that XPEV maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details are available here.

Five9

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) rose 0.36% after expanding its partnership with Google Cloud for enterprise CX AI.

It maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms with a moderate value ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was trading 0.19% higher in Tuesday’s pre-market, after reporting fourth quarter revenue of $45.8 billion, below the estimated $46.02 billion. The bank declared a dividend of $1.50 per share.

JPM maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms with a moderate quality ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Revvity

Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) shares rose 4.92% after it released preliminary earnings expectations on Monday. It expects fourth quarter 2025 revenue of approximately $772 million, representing about 6% reported growth and 4% organic growth compared to the same period last year.

RVTY maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Cues From Last Session

Consumer Staples led a largely positive session, while Financials and Energy were the only two sectors to finish in the red.

IndexPerformance (+/-)Value Dow Jones0.17%49,590.20S&P 5000.16%6,977.27Nasdaq Composite0.26%23,733.90Russell 20000.442,635.69

Insights From Analysts

LPL Financial maintains a bullish outlook for 2026, anticipating a “continuation of an impressive streak of quarters with double-digit earnings growth.” This optimism is fueled by a resilient U.S. economy, where third-quarter GDP grew over 4% annualized, and corporate margin expansion continues despite tariffs.

Technology and AI remain the primary engines of this growth. The firm notes that “AI investment… isn’t slowing down,” with the “Magnificent Seven” expected to drive over 60% of S&P 500 earnings growth in the fourth quarter.

However, LPL believes the market rally could broaden, favoring cyclical value stocks like industrials that may benefit from the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” fiscal stimulus.

Looking ahead, LPL views 2026 as a year defined by policy—fiscal, regulatory, and monetary—which they expect to support corporate profits.

While acknowledging potential volatility, they conclude that “mid-teens appreciation in stocks this year is possible if AI adoption accelerates and delivers strong productivity gains.”

Upcoming Economic Data

Here's what investors will be keeping an eye on Tuesday.

December’s NFIB optimism index data will be out by 6:00 a.m., December’s headline and core U.S. CPI data will be released by 8:30 a.m., and October’s U.S. new home sales data will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem will speak at 10:00 a.m., December’s U.S. budget deficit will be out by 2:00 p.m., and Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin will speak at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Commodities, Gold, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading lower in the early New York session by 2.19% to hover around $60.62 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar fell 0.22% to hover around $4,586.67 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $4,630.47 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.07% higher at the 98.9330 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 1.57% higher at $92,154.63 per coin.

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, as India’s Nifty 50 and China’s CSI 300 indices fell. Meanwhile, Australia's ASX 200, Japan's Nikkei 225, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and South Korea's Kospi indices rose. European markets were mixed in early trade.

Image via Shutterstock