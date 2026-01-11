Roblox, First Solar, And League Enterprise Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Jan. 5-Jan. 9): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) lost 11.57% this week.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) lost 14.46% this week after Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $269 to $260.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) fell 10.68% this week. Multiple analysts lowered their price forecast on the stock.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) decreased 10.05% this week after the company announced a planned leadership transition with CEO Peter Zaffino set to retire from role by mid-2026. Barclays analyst Alex Scott maintains American International with an Equal-Weight and lowers the price forecast from $88 to $81.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) slumped 8.93% this week. Company appoints Robert J. Gaudette as CEO effective April 30; President Lawrence Coben steps down immediately; Antonio Carrillo named board chair effective April 30.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) fell 9.57% this week.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) decreased 9.99% this week. Super League Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE), which partners with Roblox, acquired marketing technology firm Let’s Bounce to strengthen measurable advertising inside gaming and UGC platforms. Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski lowers the price forecast from $141 to $107.

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) lost 12.18% this week.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) slumped 9.88% this week. Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintains Johnson Controls with an Equal-Weight and raises the price forecast from $119 to $125.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) fell 5.44% this week.