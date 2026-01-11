Sandisk, Bloom Energy, And Oklo Are Among the Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Jan. 5-Jan. 9): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

A powerful mix of defense spending, AI infrastructure deals and takeover speculation sent several large-cap stocks sharply higher last week, reshaping the market's leaderboard.

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC) gained 89.45% this week.

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) increased 51.38% this week following reports suggesting that Merck is in talks to buy the company in a deal potentially valued at between $28 and $32 billion.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) gained 36.12% this week after B. Riley Securities raised its price forecast on the stock from $105 to $128. The stock had already rallied yesterday after President Donald Trump said he wanted to increase the 2027 US military budget from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion.

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) jumped 35.86% this week after the company announced a partnership with Parry Labs to advance Modular Mission Systems for U.S. Army’s P550 UAS.

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN) soared 33.91% this week after the company signed an agreement to acquire Seemann Composites for $220 million. Broader defense stocks are also up after President Trump suggested the defense budget should increase.

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) increased 33.15% this week after Tom’s Hardware reported the company plans to double prices for 3D NAND used in enterprise solid-state drives in the first quarter of 2026. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintains an Outperform rating and raises the price forecast from $250 to $410.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) gained 30.55% this week. The company recently announced a new credit agreement with Wells Fargo, establishing a $600 million senior secured multicurrency revolving credit facility that matures in December 2030.

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) jumped 29.04% this week after the company announced an agreement with Meta to advance plans for a 1.2 gigawatt power campus to support Meta’s data centers.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) increased 29.48% this week after the company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue above estimates.

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR) soared 29.33% this week after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target from $52 to $62.