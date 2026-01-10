Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY) and BAIC BJEV said Saturday they will expand their strategic alliance to scale autonomous driving technology.

This deeper collaboration aims to accelerate Robotaxi commercialization and global deployment, signaling a move from pilot trials to mass production.

Focus On Robotaxi Growth

The companies said they will jointly improve vehicle design and in-cabin systems to support high-level autonomy in everyday service.

Their work targets sustainable commercial operations by tackling production and operating challenges across the autonomous mobility chain.

The agreement calls for tighter integration on purpose-built Robotaxi platforms and user experience enhancements.

Operations And Maintenance

Pony.ai and BAIC BJEV will also boost cooperation on customer acquisition, fleet support and vehicle upkeep.

BAIC BJEV will lend its manufacturing strength and OEM supply network to help cut long-term costs.

Pony.ai brings experience in eight countries, including Qatar, Singapore and the UAE, and plans joint rollouts in Europe and the Middle East.

Their eighth-generation Robotaxi, the Arcfox Alpha T5, has more than 600 units in service in Shenzhen and Beijing.

According to Benzinga Pro, PONY stock has gained over 14.19% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via State Street SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSE:HAIL).

Image: Shutterstock/Around the World Photos