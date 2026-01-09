Intel Momentum Spikes After Trump Reveals 'Tens Of Billions Of Dollars' In Federal Gains

Intel Corp.‘s (NASDAQ:INTC) quantitative metrics have entered elite territory, with Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings data signaling a massive surge in relative strength following President Donald Trump's announcement regarding the profitability of the U.S. government's stake in the chipmaker.

Momentum Hits The 95th Percentile

Intel's momentum score hit 95.49, placing the stock in the top 5% of all equities ranked. This metric measures a stock’s relative strength based on its price movement patterns and volatility over multiple timeframes.

The data indicate a broad-based reversal for the semiconductor giant. Alongside the momentum surge, Intel has confirmed positive trends across all key time horizons, flashing bullish signals for short, medium, and long-term price action.

The ‘Tens of Billions’ Catalyst

The surge in buying pressure comes after Trump announced that the federal government’s 9.9% equity stake—acquired for $8.9 billion—has generated “Tens of Billions of Dollars for the American People” in just four months.

In a Truth Social post, Trump credited a “great meeting” with CEO Lip-Bu Tan and the launch of Intel's first sub-2-nanometer CPU processor for the performance.

"Our Country is determined to bring leading edge Chip Manufacturing back to America, and that is exactly what is happening," Trump stated on social media.

INTC Jumps Over 75% Over 6 Months

Shares of Intel rose by 75.38% over the last six months and 114.67% over the last year.

The stock closed 3.57% lower at $41.11 apiece on Thursday, but it was up 3.09% in premarket on Friday.

