CrowdStrike Targets Next-Gen Identity Protection With SGNL

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares slipped Thursday after the cybersecurity firm unveiled a planned acquisition tied to identity protection.

The company said it will buy SGNL to strengthen its identity security offerings for modern hybrid environments.

Under the agreement, CrowdStrike will pay mostly cash with some stock to acquire SGNL's technology and team. However, the firm did not disclose any other terms of the deal.

The purchase is designed to enhance CrowdStrike's real-time authorization and continuous risk evaluation for human, machine and AI identities.

CrowdStrike said traditional access models built on standing privileges leave gaps that modern AI agents can exploit in cloud and SaaS environments.

Next-Gen Identity Security

Integrating SGNL will enable dynamic privilege grants and revocations based on continuous risk signals from the Falcon platform.

CrowdStrike's system correlates identity, device and threat data across endpoints, cloud, and SaaS applications for adaptive authorization.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said SGNL will help eliminate security gaps legacy models leave behind as AI agents gain deeper access. SGNL co-founder and CEO Scott Kriz said legacy privilege models expose risk, and CrowdStrike's scale can transform enterprise security.

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike shares are trading lower by 3.28% to $463.18 at last check on Thursday.

Image: Shutterstock