In this photo illustration the TD Synnex logo seen displayed on a smartphone
January 8, 2026 1:00 AM 1 min read

TD Synnex, Constellation Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects TD Synnex Corp. (NYSE:SNX) to post quarterly earnings at $3.73 per share on revenue of $16.93 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. TD Synnex shares fell 0.8% to close at $151.00 on Wednesday.
  • AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) posted upbeat earnings for the third quarter. The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share, beating market estimates of $1.47 per share. The company's sales came in at $425.746 million versus expectations of $418.164 million. AZZ shares rose 2.1% to $112.09 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE:CMC) to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Commercial Metals shares gained 3.1% to $75.50 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter. Constellation Brands reported quarterly earnings of $3.06 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.64, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.22 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation shares gained 1.9% to $143.15 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Acuity Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to post quarterly earnings at $4.59 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion before the opening bell. Acuity shares rose 0.1% to $370.25 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

AYI Logo
AYIAcuity Inc
$370.250.12%
Overview
AZZ Logo
AZZAZZ Inc
$112.092.06%
CMC Logo
CMCCommercial Metals Co
$75.503.11%
SNX Logo
SNXTD Synnex Corp
$151.750.50%
STZ Logo
STZConstellation Brands Inc
$143.151.89%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved