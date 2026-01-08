TD Synnex, Constellation Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects TD Synnex Corp. (NYSE:SNX) to post quarterly earnings at $3.73 per share on revenue of $16.93 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. TD Synnex shares fell 0.8% to close at $151.00 on Wednesday.

(NYSE:SNX) to post quarterly earnings at $3.73 per share on revenue of $16.93 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. TD Synnex shares fell 0.8% to close at $151.00 on Wednesday. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) posted upbeat earnings for the third quarter. The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share, beating market estimates of $1.47 per share. The company's sales came in at $425.746 million versus expectations of $418.164 million. AZZ shares rose 2.1% to $112.09 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE:AZZ) posted upbeat earnings for the third quarter. The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share, beating market estimates of $1.47 per share. The company's sales came in at $425.746 million versus expectations of $418.164 million. AZZ shares rose 2.1% to $112.09 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Commercial Metals Co. (NYSE:CMC) to post quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Commercial Metals shares gained 3.1% to $75.50 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter. Constellation Brands reported quarterly earnings of $3.06 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.64, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.22 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation shares gained 1.9% to $143.15 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE:STZ) posted better-than-expected earnings for the third quarter. Constellation Brands reported quarterly earnings of $3.06 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.64, according to Benzinga Pro data. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.22 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation shares gained 1.9% to $143.15 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Acuity Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to post quarterly earnings at $4.59 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion before the opening bell. Acuity shares rose 0.1% to $370.25 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock