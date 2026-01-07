Microsoft, Hexagon Put Humanoid Robots On Factory Floors

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares rose on Wednesday after it announced a robotics partnership.

According to a release from measurement technologies firm Hexagon, the two companies will collaborate to accelerate the development of humanoid robots utilizing AI and cloud tools.

Details

Hexagon Robotics and Microsoft will collaborate on adaptive robots for manufacturing and inspection.

The companies said the work will support data-driven production and AI-based automation across industries. Executives said the alliance will focus on imitation learning and reinforcement learning.

The partners said they plan to scale physical AI using multimodal vision-language-action models. They aim to combine Hexagon's sensor fusion and spatial intelligence with Microsoft's cloud platforms.

They plan to use Azure services, including real-time intelligence and IoT operations tools.

The initial deployments will target automotive and aerospace customers. They also plan to serve manufacturing and logistics use cases.

Hexagon said its AEON humanoid robot has shown real-time defect detection and operational intelligence.

Arnaud Robert, president of Hexagon Robotics, said the partnership supports his vision for autonomy. He said the collaboration can help address labor shortages in critical industries.

Aaron Schnieder, vice president of engineering and emerging technologies at Microsoft, emphasized industrial impact. He said Azure's scale plus AEON's capabilities can help customers deploy adaptive humanoid robots.

Microsoft Technical Analysis

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) is currently showing mixed signals in its technical setup. The stock is trading 1.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), but it’s 1.1% below its 50-day SMA and 2.9% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term strength but overall weakness in the medium to long term.

The RSI is at 43.80, which is considered neutral territory. This suggests that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, indicating a lack of strong momentum in either direction at this time.

MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. This suggests that the momentum is not in favor of buyers, and traders should be cautious about potential downward movement.

Key support is at $471.00, while resistance is at $489.50. If the stock approaches the support level, it could signal a potential reversal or trend change, while a breach of resistance might indicate a continuation of the current upward momentum.

The golden cross in June, when the 50-day SMA crossed above the 200-day SMA, was a bullish signal at the time. However, the stock’s current positioning relative to its moving averages suggests that traders should be vigilant for potential trend shifts.

Over the past 12 months, MSFT has gained 15.58%, reflecting a solid longer-term trend despite recent volatility. This performance indicates that the stock has been resilient, but the current technical indicators suggest traders should be cautious.

Currently, MSFT is trading at 68.1% of its 52-week range, which places it closer to its highs than its lows. This positioning suggests that while there is some strength, the stock may be facing resistance as it approaches the upper end of its range.

MSFT Price Action: Microsoft shares were up 2.15% at $488.81 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by HJBC via Shutterstock