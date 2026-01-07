What's Going On With Roblox Stock Today?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) shares held steady Wednesday after acquisition news tied to the in-game advertising market.

• Roblox stock is gaining positive traction. Why are RBLX shares climbing?

Super League Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) , which partners with Roblox, acquired marketing technology firm Let's Bounce to strengthen measurable advertising inside gaming and UGC platforms.

The headlines come as Roblox said it would require all users to complete a private age check to access chat, starting in the U.S. today and rolling out globally over the next week.

The change adds age-based chat limits, keeps chat off by default for users under age nine without parental consent, and uses camera-based age estimation via Persona with optional ID verification.

According to Benzinga Pro, Roblox stock has gained over 24% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSE:METV) .

Acquisition Details

Super League said the deal supports its path to profitability by improving brand engagement tools. The company said Bounce adds scalable, measurable in-game marketing programs.

Super League also noted that Bounce brings turnkey loyalty features and more automated campaign measurement.

Super League said Gen Z and Gen Alpha spend heavily on games and UGC content. Executives said marketers want stronger attribution before shifting budget from traditional digital ads.

Super League said Bounce helps deliver repeatable, performance-focused solutions for brands.

Matt Edelman, CEO of Super League, said gaming habits among under-40 audiences fit the company's strategy.

He said the integration should strengthen full-funnel campaigns with improved performance and measurement.

Bounce Background

Founded in 2023, Bounce built tools that apply automation and measurement approaches to gaming environments.

The company has worked with brands, agencies and studios, mainly on programs tied to Roblox.

Super League cited Roblox metrics of 151.5 million average daily active users and 88.7 billion hours engaged through the first three quarters of 2025. Super League said the integration should increase campaign scale and drive repeatable revenue.

The company also expects broader wallet share from existing brand partners.

Super League said loyalty mechanics can help improve conversion and retention outcomes.

Bounce co-founders Barak Chamo and Jasper Degens will join Super League as directors of product and engineering.

Chamo said brands now want "clarity, repeatability, and performance" in gaming advertising.

RBLX Price Action: Roblox shares are trading up 0.78% to $76.42 at publication on Wednesday.

Photo: Shutterstock