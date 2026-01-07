US Business Leaders' Optimism Jumps For 2026 Despite Tariff And Labor Worries, New Survey Finds

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) revealed that small and midsize business leaders in the U.S. are optimistic about their companies’ prospects in 2026 in its latest survey.

Middle Market Leaders Show Strong 2026 Optimism

According to the 2026 Business Leaders Outlook: Expectations & Trends survey, released by JPMorgan on Wednesday, 71% of middle market company leaders are optimistic about their company’s future in 2026, a significant increase from 58% in June 2025. Additionally, 73% of the respondents anticipate a rise in revenue, while 48% plan to expand their workforce.

When asked about their concerns for the year, 49% of the participants cited economic uncertainty, 33% mentioned revenue/sales growth, and 31% named tariffs and labor as potential issues.

For small firms, the optimism is even higher, with 74% of the participants expressing positive outlooks for their businesses in 2026. Furthermore, 76% expect revenue growth, and 53% plan to increase their workforce.

Meanwhile, confidence in local economies has dropped from 59% to 44% due to changing policies and sector-specific challenges. Meanwhile, this year, tariffs have significantly affected businesses, with 61% reporting higher costs, while 30% say they were unaffected.

Business Sentiment Rises Amid Recession Warning

The survey’s results are a stark contrast to the sentiments expressed by top business leaders in 2025. At a closed-door meeting in September 2025, over 100 CEOs from Fortune 500 companies unanimously voiced their concerns about the economic impact of President Donald Trump’s policies.

The CEOs, regardless of their political affiliations or industry sectors, were worried about the erosion of the U.S. economic system due to the short-term gains and long-term consequences of Trump’s policies.

The current optimism among business leaders indicates a shift in the economic landscape and a renewed confidence in the future of their companies. However, economist David Rosenberg warned that despite strong headline GDP figures, weakening industrial data points to recessionary risks in the U.S., reminiscent of the 2009 financial crisis.

