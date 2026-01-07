Samsung And Intel Rival Micron Technology Tops Quality As Tech Analyst Dan Ives Sees 25% Breakout

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has surged into the upper echelon of financial health, posting a quality score of 96.80 in Benzinga Edge's latest stock rankings.

What Does Benzinga Edge’s Quality Ranking Entail?

Micron's quality rise places it in the top 4% of all stocks tracked, signaling superior strength relative to peers like Samsung Electronics Co. (OTC:SSNLF) and Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) .

According to Benzinga's ranking methodology, this metric evaluates a company's operational efficiency and financial health by analyzing historical profitability and fundamental indicators.

The ‘Bargain’ Breakout

This elite percentile ranking coincides with a bullish forecast from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who predicts a potential 25% upside for the tech sector this year, highlighting Micron as a standout “bargain” ready for a breakout.

Micron’s value score remains moderate at 48.21. This divergence aligns with Dan Ives' assessment that the stock is fundamentally misaligned with its price.

Despite Micron's rally, it trades at a forward P/E of just 9.8x—a single-digit forward multiple that suggests the market is still catching up to the company’s earnings potential.

Reinforcing the breakout thesis, Micron also posted a massive momentum score of 98.73, a metric that measures relative strength based on price movement and volatility.

Additionally, the stock is flashing green signals across all three price trend timeframes—short, medium, and long—indicating a sustained upward trajectory over the last year. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

MU Outperforms Over The Last 6 Months

Shares of Micron have advanced by 186.38% over the last six months and 236.99% over the year.

On Tuesday, the shares rose 10.02% to $343.43 apiece. The stock was down 1.20% in premarket on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock