Netcapital (NCPL) Soars 33% After Hours — Here's What You Should Know

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) shares rose 32.99% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91, following the company's announcement that it had acquired the assets of Massachusetts-based creative studio Iverson Design LLC.

Acquisition Terms

Netcapital acquired Iverson Design's intellectual property portfolio, including a proprietary suite of AI-driven design, animation and real-time rendering technologies. The company issued 980,000 shares of common stock as consideration, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

Michael Iverson, a multimedia and AI designer who led Iverson Design, also joins Netcapital as chief design director and head of AI experience.

Tokenization Strategy

Rich Wheeless, CEO of Netcapital, said, "As part of the company’s transition to tokenization and digital asset offerings, we are excited to bring Michael and his AI design capabilities in-house."

Wheeless added the acquisition “puts Netcapital in a position to deliver an approachable and visually stunning tokenization experience in the market.”

Transaction Benefits

The company listed potential benefits including AI-assisted design workflows intended to shorten turnaround time for motion graphics and investor materials, 3D visualization capabilities designed to showcase tokenized real-world assets, and a reusable library of design files intended to accelerate consistent, high-quality investor-facing content across the Netcapital ecosystem.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The fintech company has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 36.41.

Over the past 12 months, Netcapital has declined 68.47%, reflecting ongoing weakness in the stock. The long-term performance underscores the need for caution among investors.

Netcapital has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, with a 52-week high of $8.75 and a 52-week low of $0.61.

Price Action: NCPL closed on Tuesday at $0.68, up 3.20%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicates NCPL stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

