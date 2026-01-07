An Albertsons supermarket store in Lafayette, LA, USA
Albertsons, UniFirst And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) to post quarterly earnings at 68 cents per share on revenue of $19.17 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Albertsons shares gained 1.1% to $17.30 in after-hours trading.
  • Penguin Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. The company reported quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 44 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $343.071 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $338.758 million. Penguin Solutions shares jumped 6.7% to $22.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting UniFirst Corp. (NYSE:UNF) to post quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $615.25 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. UniFirst shares gained 2.3% to $207.80 in after-hours trading.

  • AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) posted better-than-expected results for the second quarter and issued a strong sales forecast for the current quarter. The company said it sees third-quarter sales of $813.840 million-$827.404 million, versus market estimates of $793.438 million. AAR shares climbed 5.6% to $94.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion after the closing bell. Constellation shares rose 0.5% to $144.37 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

