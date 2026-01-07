Albertsons, UniFirst And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) to post quarterly earnings at 68 cents per share on revenue of $19.17 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Albertsons shares gained 1.1% to $17.30 in after-hours trading.

Penguin Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. The company reported quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 44 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $343.071 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $338.758 million. Penguin Solutions shares jumped 6.7% to $22.99 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting UniFirst Corp. (NYSE:UNF) to post quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $615.25 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. UniFirst shares gained 2.3% to $207.80 in after-hours trading.

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) posted better-than-expected results for the second quarter and issued a strong sales forecast for the current quarter. The company said it sees third-quarter sales of $813.840 million-$827.404 million, versus market estimates of $793.438 million. AAR shares climbed 5.6% to $94.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion after the closing bell. Constellation shares rose 0.5% to $144.37 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock