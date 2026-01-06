RTX Awarded $438 Million FAA Contract For Next-Gen Air Traffic Radars

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) shares remained flat on Tuesday as the company secured a major defense and aviation contract.

On Monday, the firm said Collins Aerospace, one of its units, won a large research and systems award from the Federal Aviation Administration to help modernize the U.S. National Airspace System.

The Contract

The FAA awarded Collins Aerospace a $438 million contract to supply next-generation radar systems.

The effort is central to overhauling the nation's air traffic control system under the U.S. Department of Transportation's modernization plan.

Radar Deployment

Under the program, Collins will install both cooperative and non-cooperative radar technology at key sites across the national airspace.

Officials said the new radars will simplify operations by replacing multiple older systems with a unified, flexible architecture.

System Capabilities

Collins said its systems will include the Condor Mk3, which can communicate with aircraft transponders, and the ASR-XM radar, which detects aircraft from reflected signals.

Both radar types have already met FAA surveillance requirements through earlier certification tests.

Enhancing Air Traffic Control

The contract aims to bring reliable and secure data to air traffic controllers.

Officials said this will boost safety and efficiency across U.S. skies while lowering long-term operational costs.

Executive Perspective

"As a trusted supplier to the FAA for more than 70 years, Collins is ready to rapidly deploy next-generation radar systems," said Nate Boelkins, president of avionics at Collins Aerospace.

Boelkins added that the technology will integrate with existing infrastructure and help prepare the system for future demands.

Industry Footprint

More than 550 radar systems from RTX units already operate within the U.S. national airspace, providing a foundation for large-scale modernization.

Officials said the Condor Mk3 and ASR-XM radars provide precise aircraft tracking, particularly at lower altitudes.

RTX Price Action: RTX shares were up 0.70% at $188.49 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $190.50, according to Benzinga Pro data.

