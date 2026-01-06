Duolingo Rides On BofA's Positive Sentiment, Looking At It Beyond A Language App: Growth Score Spikes

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) shares surged nearly 5% on Monday, a move that coincided with a significant spike in its fundamental metrics. Its Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings‘ growth score hit 93.32, placing it in the top tier of U.S.-listed stocks for historical expansion in earnings and revenue.

Analyst Upgrade Fuels Growth Narrative

The jump in Duolingo's growth ranking follows a bullish upgrade from Bank of America Securities, which raised its rating from Neutral to Buy. Analysts at the firm argue that Wall Street is currently undervaluing Duolingo by categorizing it strictly as an education platform.

According to BofA, Duolingo's true potential lies in the broader entertainment sector. The firm notes that the app competes effectively for users seeking to fill short breaks in their day, similar to casual mobile games.

BofA highlighted that Duolingo boasts a roughly 95% annual subscriber retention rate and a payer-to-daily-user ratio of about 23%, metrics that compare favorably to top mobile gaming competitors.

Benzinga Edge’s Growth Score Spikes

Benzinga's proprietary ranking system now places Duolingo in the 93rd percentile for growth. This composite metric evaluates a stock's combined historical expansion in earnings and revenue across multiple time periods, emphasizing both long-term trends and recent performance.

This high growth score suggests that despite recent volatility—indicated by the stock's weak momentum score of 1.92 and downward price trends across short, medium, and long horizons—the underlying financial expansion remains robust.

Market Outlook

BofA believes Duolingo can tap into a total addressable market of 3 billion casual gamers worldwide. While the brokerage slightly trimmed its price target to $250, it maintains that the stock is inexpensive relative to its long-term growth outlook, a sentiment now mirrored by its elevated quantitative rankings.

Shares of DUOL have dropped 53.30% over the last six months and 45.01% over the last month. On Monday, it rose 4.91% to $185.15 apiece. It was up 1.54% in premarket on Tuesday.

