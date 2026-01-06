Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Futures Drop After Scaling Record Highs— CoreWeave, Vistra, Microchip Technology In Focus

U.S. stock futures were mixed on Tuesday after a higher close on Monday.

On Monday, Overall, U.S. markets finished higher—with the Dow Jones jumping nearly 600 points to a fresh all-time high—following weekend raids in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.

This comes amid the Donald Trump administration's plans to meet with top oil industry executives later this week to discuss boosting Venezuela's oil output in a U.S.-led effort, according to a Reuters report.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.17%, and the two-year bond was at 3.45%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing an 83.9% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged in January.

Futures Change (+/-) Dow Jones -0.18% S&P 500 -0.10% Nasdaq 100 0.03% Russell 2000 -0.39%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) , which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, were mixed in premarket on Tuesday. The SPY was down 0.08% at $687.17, while the QQQ advanced 0.001% to $618.00, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Stocks In Focus

CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) shares rose 1.87% in premarket on Tuesday as it announced plans to add Nvidia Corp.'s (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rubin platform to its cloud services.

It maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Vistra

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) rose 4.13% as it executed an agreement to acquire Cogentrix Energy from Quantum Capital for approximately $4.7 billion.

VST maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor growth ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) advanced 3.19% after the company said it expects third-quarter fiscal 2026 net sales of about $1.185 billion, above its prior guidance range of $1.109 billion to $1.149 billion.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that MCHP maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Galapagos

Galapagos NV ADR (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares climbed 5.99% after it announced that its board has decided to initiate the winding down of the company's cell therapy activities following a comprehensive strategic review.

GLPG maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

AAR

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) was 0.77% higher as analysts are expecting it to post quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share on the revenue of $761.13 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings shows that AIR maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long term, with a moderate quality ranking. Additional information is available here.

Cues From Last Session

Energy, financial, and consumer discretionary materials stocks posted the largest gains on Monday, while consumer staples and utilities defied the rally to close lower.

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite 0.69% 23,395.82 S&P 500 0.64% 6,902.05 Dow Jones 1.23% 48,977.18 Russell 2000 1.58% 2,547.92

Insights From Analysts

Professor Jeremy Siegel maintains a positive outlook for 2026, asserting that “the market enters 2026 on a fundamentally solid footing.”

He notes that the economy is carrying “meaningful forward momentum” into the new year, citing strong GDP tracking and resilient holiday spending. Siegel remains “constructive on the year” for equities, driven largely by robust AI investment and accelerating productivity.

He emphasizes that “higher productivity is disinflationary, not inflationary,” which should allow real growth without forcing the Federal Reserve to tighten policy.

In fact, Siegel argues the Fed has room to cut rates by another 50 basis points by mid-year because there is “no evidence of excess liquidity” given subdued money supply growth.

While acknowledging January risks like potential government shutdowns and tariff rulings, Siegel concludes that the “underlying fundamentals continue to favor a positive investing backdrop for 2026,” creating a supportive environment for stocks even if valuation expansion is limited.

Upcoming Economic Data

Here's what investors will be keeping an eye on Tuesday.

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin will speak at 8:00 a.m., and December’s S&P final U.S. services PMI will be out by 9:45 a.m. ET.

Commodities, Gold, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading higher in the early New York session by 0.45% to hover around $58.58 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar rose 0.16% to hover around $4,456.37 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $4,550.11 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.08% higher at the 98.3520 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 0.94% higher at $93,443.61 per coin.

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, as India’s Nifty 50 and Australia's ASX 200 indices fell. China’s CSI 300, Japan's Nikkei 225, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and South Korea's KOSPI indices rose. European markets were mixed in early trade.

