January 6, 2026 2:55 AM 1 min read

AngioDynamics, Microchip Technology And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to post a quarterly loss of 10 cents per share on revenue of $76.30 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. AngioDynamics shares slipped 0.2% to $13.20 in after-hours trading.
  • Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) said it expects third-quarter fiscal 2026 net sales of about $1.185 billion, above its prior guidance range of $1.109 billion to $1.149 billion. Microchip Technology shares rose 3.2% to $69.20 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting AAR Corp (NYSE:AIR) to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $761.13 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. AAR shares gained 0.8% to $88.70 in after-hours trading.

  • Galapagos NV – ADR (NASDAQ:GLPG) announced that its board has decided to initiate the winding down of the company’s cell therapy activities following a comprehensive strategic review. Galapagos shares gained 6% to $34.70 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Penguin Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) to post quarterly earnings at 44 cents per share on revenue of $338.76 million after the closing bell. Penguin Solutions shares rose 0.6% to $21.19 in after-hours trading.

