AngioDynamics, Microchip Technology And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Wall Street expects AngioDynamics, Inc . (NASDAQ:ANGO) to post a quarterly loss of 10 cents per share on revenue of $76.30 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. AngioDynamics shares slipped 0.2% to $13.20 in after-hours trading.

Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) said it expects third-quarter fiscal 2026 net sales of about $1.185 billion, above its prior guidance range of $1.109 billion to $1.149 billion. Microchip Technology shares rose 3.2% to $69.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting AAR Corp (NYSE:AIR) to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $761.13 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. AAR shares gained 0.8% to $88.70 in after-hours trading.

Galapagos NV – ADR (NASDAQ:GLPG) announced that its board has decided to initiate the winding down of the company’s cell therapy activities following a comprehensive strategic review. Galapagos shares gained 6% to $34.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Penguin Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) to post quarterly earnings at 44 cents per share on revenue of $338.76 million after the closing bell. Penguin Solutions shares rose 0.6% to $21.19 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock