Stock Futures Flat After Dow Record; Trump Team Reportedly Set To Meet Oil Executives On Venezuela

U.S. stock futures are largely unchanged on Monday evening, after markets rallied during the regular session, in response to the raids against Venezuela over the weekend, which culminated in the capture of the country’s President Nicolás Maduro.

The S&P 500 Futures are up 0.07%, trading at 6,948.50, followed by Nasdaq Futures at 25,603.75, up 0.10%, and finally Dow Futures, trading at 48,613.00, up 0.05%, on late Monday evening, after touching a new all-time high during the regular session.

This comes amid the Trump administration’s plans to meet with top oil industry executives later this week to discuss boosting Venezuela’s oil output in a U.S.-led effort, according to a Reuters report.

Industry executives have denied holding meetings with the administration regarding the South American nation, contradicting President Donald Trump’s claims of having met with all U.S. oil company executives, both before and after Maduro’s ouster.

One executive told Reuters that industry leaders will be reluctant to hold meetings at the White House in group settings, as it could prompt antitrust concerns that limit collective discussions among competitors regarding investments and output.

Energy stocks rallied on Monday in response to the events that took place over the weekend, especially stocks with exposure to the Latin American nation.

This includes Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) , currently the only major U.S. energy company operating in the region, followed by Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) , which is expected to play a key role in rebuilding the country's dilapidated infrastructure and Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) with its complex refining system uniquely equipped to process Venezuela's heavy crude.

The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSE:XOP) , which tracks the broader industry, however, declined by 1.31% during the day, but is up 0.59% overnight.

WTI Crude oil futures for February delivery are down 0.45%, trading at $58.06 per barrel, following a rally on Monday, as the dust began to settle on Maduro’s capture.

Neither the White House nor the oil companies immediately responded to Benzinga’s request for a comment. This story will be updated as soon as we hear back.

Stocks / ETFs 1 Day Performance Overnight Chevron Corp. +5.10% +0.73% Halliburton Co. +7.84% +1.35% Valero Energy Corp. +9.23% +1.03% SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF -1.31% +0.59%

Asian markets opened higher on Monday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 up 0.88%, trading at 52,291.15, led by mining and heavy industry stocks. The SSE Composite Index is up 0.70%, at 4,051.61, followed by Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, up 1.30%, trading at 26,690.29.

The U.S Dollar Index (DXY) is up 0.03% on Monday, trading at 98.082, despite escalating tensions in the region, amid renewed momentum in favor of the petro-dollar.

There are no major earnings releases on Tuesday, but investors will be keeping an eye on the S&P’s Final U.S. Services PMI, along with Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin’s speech earlier in the day.

Photo Courtesy: yanadhorn on Shutterstock.com



