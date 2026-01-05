Chevron, Nvidia, Novo Nordisk, Zeta Global And Exxon Mobil: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Major U.S. stock indexes closed higher Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 1.2% to 48,977.18. The S&P 500 added 0.6% to 6,902.05, while the Nasdaq advanced 0.69% to 23,395.82.



Over the weekend, geopolitical tensions rose when the U.S. conducted a military strike in Venezuela, leading to the ousting of President Nicolás Maduro. This move has sparked interest in the oil sector, with U.S. companies poised to invest in Venezuela’s oil industry.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron shares surged 5.1% to close at $163.85, reaching an intraday high of $165.75 and a low of $159.31. The stock’s 52-week range is between $132.04 and $168.96.

Chevron’s rise follows the U.S. military strike in Venezuela, which has reignited interest in the country’s oil sector. Investors are optimistic about Chevron’s potential gains from the geopolitical developments.

NVIDIA stock saw a slight decline of 0.39%, closing at $188.12. The stock hit an intraday high of $193.63 and a low of $186.15, with a 52-week range of $86.63 to $212.19.

At CES 2026, NVIDIA unveiled its Alpamayo AI, marking a significant shift in autonomous vehicle technology. The new system integrates vision language action models that enhance human-like reasoning in vehicles.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk shares rose 5.19% to $55.11, with an intraday high of $55.42 and a low of $53.36. Its 52-week range is $43.08 to $93.80.

The company’s Wegovy weight loss pill, now available in U.S. pharmacies, has shown promising results. The pill achieved an average weight loss of 17% when combined with diet and exercise, compared to 3% for placebo. Novo Nordisk aims to capture a significant market share with its competitive pricing strategy.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings shares experienced a notable increase of 8.84%, closing at $21.67. The stock reached an intraday high of $21.88 and a low of $20.29, with a 52-week range of $10.69 to $26.60. The stock popped 10.56% to $23.96 in the after-hours trading.

Despite the absence of specific headlines, Zeta Global’s stock is moving on speculation and investor enthusiasm. The company’s AI-powered marketing solutions are attracting attention in the current tech-driven market.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil stock gained 2.21%, closing at $125.36. The stock’s intraday high was $125.93, with a low of $122.39, and a 52-week range of $97.80 to $125.93.

The recent political changes in Venezuela have created new opportunities for Exxon Mobil. While Chevron may gain operational leverage, Exxon’s potential lies in legal recovery and strategic positioning in the oil market.

