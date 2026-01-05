Walmart Rival Dollar General Surges In Momentum Ahead Of Ex-Dividend Date

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) has seen a sharp increase in technical strength this week, with its momentum score climbing to 89.60, according to Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings.

Momentum And Trend Breakout

This surge places the discount retailer in the top tier of stocks tracked, just days before a key shareholder payout deadline.

The retailer's momentum score outperforms its other core metrics, such as value at 52.63 and quality at 50.86. This specific metric tracks the speed and magnitude of price changes, indicating that market sentiment has shifted decisively bullish.

Supporting this momentum score is a uniform positive trend across Benzinga's price indicators. Dollar General is currently rated bullish across short, medium, and long-term time horizons. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

Earnings Fuel the Rally

The technical breakout is underpinned by robust fundamental catalysts. The surge follows a strong third-quarter earnings report where Dollar General posted adjusted EPS of $1.28, beating the FactSet consensus of $0.95.

Following the beat, the company raised its fiscal 2025 EPS guidance to a range of $6.30–$6.50. Wall Street responded with a wave of price target hikes. Telsey Advisory Group raised its target to $130, while Jefferies and UBS lifted theirs to $142 and $143, respectively, citing improved traffic and margin performance.

Upcoming Dividend Deadline

Investors looking to capture income alongside this capital appreciation face a tight deadline. Dollar General is scheduled to go ex-dividend on Monday, Jan. 6.

To receive the upcoming payout, investors must own the stock before this date. The company currently offers a forward annual dividend yield of 1.78%, adding an income component to the stock’s renewed momentum profile.

DG Jumps Nearly 18% In Last Six Months

Shares of Dollar General have risen by 17.64% over the last six months and 80.38% over the year.

On Friday, the shares closed 3.05% higher at $136.82 apiece, and it was down 0.45% in premarket on Monday.

