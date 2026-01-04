Palantir Data Analytics Platform Logo On Mobile And Computer Screens
January 4, 2026 1:31 PM 1 min read

Palantir, Tesla, And Applovin Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Dec. 29-Jan. 2): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC) lost 14.79% this week.

Applovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) fell 15.29% this week.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) decreased 13.93% this week. The stock is up roughly 134% over the past year and has a market value around $425 billion, with a 52-week range of about $63.40 to $207.52. The weakness follows a strong 2025 run.

SailPoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIL) slumped 10.02% this week.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) fell 9.68% this week. Tesla wrapped up 2025 with solid vehicle output and record energy storage deployments, but mounting pressure in Europe is adding a counterweight to its otherwise strong operational finish. In the fourth quarter, Tesla produced 434,358 vehicles and delivered 418,227 vehicles, below the Visible Alpha delivery estimate of 434,487 units.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) decreased 9.44% this week.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) decreased 8.96% this week.

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) decreased 9.30% this week.

QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO) fell 8.79% this week.

Medline Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLN) decreased 8.7% this week.

