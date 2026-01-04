FTAI, Micron, And Bloom Energy Are Among the Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Dec. 29-Jan. 2): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) gained 21.42% this week after the company announced the launch of FTAI Power.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) soared 11.73% this week.

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) gained 6.17% this week.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) increased 8.77% this week. Shares of semiconductor and chip stocks are trading higher at the start of the new year. The industry may be gaining in response to upbeat sentiment.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) rose 9.72% this week.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) increased 8.90% this week.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) rose 6.71% this week.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) gained 10.9% this week. Strength may be in response to investor optimism about how increasing adoption of AI technology has placed a higher priority on energy production and data centers.

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) soared 9.57% this week. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has slammed California's proposed 5% billionaire wealth tax, warning that it could be an expensive mistake, especially for the state's startup economy.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) gained 6.86% this week after the US Department of Commerce granted the company an annual export license for US export-controlled items.

