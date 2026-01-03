UK Says It Played No Part In US Raid On Maduro

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain played no role in the U.S. military operation that removed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro from Caracas, as global leaders reacted to a dramatic shift in Latin American politics.

Starmer told reporters he has not yet spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump and wants verified details before issuing a formal judgment, BBC reports.

UK Distances Itself From Raid

Starmer stressed that British forces did not participate in the U.S.-led operation.

He said Britain would not speculate while events continue to evolve. The prime minister said his priority remains protecting British nationals inside Venezuela.

Roughly 500 U.K. citizens remain in the country following the seizure of Maduro.

Starmer said embassy staff are issuing guidance and monitoring security conditions.

White House Confirms Operation

Donald Trump said U.S. forces removed Maduro and his wife during a special military mission.

American law enforcement coordinated the extraction from Caracas. CBS News reported that Delta Force units led the raid.

U.S. officials accused Maduro of drug trafficking and illegal weapons activity.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington expects no additional action against Venezuela, BBC adds.

The operation followed months of escalating pressure against Maduro's government.

U.S. authorities have long claimed his leadership lacks democratic legitimacy.

British Politicians Clash Over Response

Conservative foreign affairs spokeswoman Dame Priti Patel welcomed Maduro's removal. She said few would mourn the fall of what she called a brutal regime.

Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, criticized the U.S. military action. He warned such attacks weaken global legal standards.

Nigel Farage argued the strike could discourage future aggression by China and Russia.

He said the move sent a powerful deterrence signal.

European Union Calls For Restraint

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged respect for international law. She acknowledged Maduro's lack of legitimacy while rejecting violent solutions.

Kallas said the EU is closely tracking the safety of its citizens in Venezuela. European leaders pushed for a peaceful political transition.

