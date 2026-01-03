5 Stocks Investors Couldn't Stop Buzzing About This Week: TGT, TSM, GOOG And More

Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (Dec. 29 to Jan. 2) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.

The stocks, Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) , Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) , Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) , IREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:IREN) , Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) , spanning retail, semiconductor, AI, cloud, and crypto, reflected diverse investor interests.

Target

TGT was in focus last week after activist investor Toms Capital Investment Management acquired a significant stake in the retailer. Investors reacted positively to the news, viewing the activist stake as a potential catalyst for operational changes to unlock long-term value. In response to the report, Target reaffirmed its commitment to "getting back to growth" and improving its merchandise and shopping experience.

Some retail investors were seen implying that Target requires a turnaround but calling out the quality of service at its stores.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $83.44 to $145.08, trading around $97 to $99 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 28.75% in 2025 and by 7.30% in the last six months.

The stock had a stronger price trend in the short and medium terms, with a weak trend in the long term, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Other performance details are available here.

Taiwan Semiconductor

Some retail investors were bullish on TSM ahead of its earnings release later this month.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $134.25 to $313.98, trading around $303 to $305 per share, as of the publication of this article. It returned 50.75% in 2025 and up 30.09% in the last six months.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that the stock had a stronger price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a strong quality score. Additional performance details are available here.

Alphabet

GOOG shares posted the best performance among its megacap peers since 2025 and topped the returns of its Magnificent 7 peers—driven by AI advancements in Gemini, strong cloud growth, and Waymo progress.

Retail investors were highly bullish on GOOG after a stellar year.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $142.66 to $328.67, trading around $313 to $315 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up by 64.61% in 2025 and 74.57% over the last six months.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality score, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Additional performance details are available here.

IREN

IREN was in focus this week after the U.S. floated the idea of using Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant for cryptocurrency mining as part of broader negotiations with Russia. A potential shift of mining operations overseas could reduce U.S. bitcoin production, contradicting President Donald Trump‘s earlier pledge to ensure bitcoin is “mined, minted and made in the U.S.”

Retail investors who took a position in IREN at higher stock prices were seen contemplating their decision despite its 200% plus rally in 2025.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $5.12 to $76.87, trading around $36 to $38 per share, as of the publication of this article. It rose 261.09% in 2025 and 261.09% over the last six months.

The stock had a stronger price trend in the long term but a weak trend in the short and medium terms, with a moderate value ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings. Other performance details are available here.

Strategy

MSTR announced on Dec. 29 the purchase of 1,229 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) for ~$108.8 million, funded by stock sales, boosting holdings to 672,497 BTC amid year-end recaps highlighting a tough 2025. On Jan. 1, the company posted a New Year’s message emphasizing its AI/data analytics focus for 2026 rather than Bitcoin.

Retail investors were cautious about taking a position in MSTR after its 2025 performance.

Source: Reddit

The stock had a 52-week range of $151.42 to $457.22, trading around $150 to $152 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was down by 49.35% in 2025 and 62.23% over the last six months.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, it was maintaining a weaker price trend over short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details are available here.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq largely witnessed negative market action, missing the Santa Claus rally during the week.

