Why Is Globavend Stock Gaining Today?

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH) shares are trading slightly higher in the premarket session on Friday.

On Wednesday, the firm said that it has set terms for a registered direct offering expected to raise about $1.4 million.

The Texas-based e-commerce logistics provider set the effective purchase price at $1.60 per share.

Also Read: Why Is Rubico Stock Gaining Friday?

Stocks And Warrants

Globavend said the offering includes 889,359 ordinary shares or pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares at the same price.

The company said it plans to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Globavend said it expects the offering to close on Jan. 2, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Univest Securities, LLC is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

The securities are being offered under a previously filed and SEC-effective Form F-3 registration statement. The company said the release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities where unlawful.

GVH Price Action: Globavend shares are trading higher by 4.17% to $1.50 premarket at last check Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy ibragimova via Shutterstock