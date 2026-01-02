Apple, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has reportedly scaled back production and promotion of its Vision Pro headset after sluggish sales underscored the company’s struggle to turn its much-hyped mixed-reality device into a mass-market success. Apple shares fell 0.5% to close at $271.86 on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:AAPL) has reportedly scaled back production and promotion of its Vision Pro headset after sluggish sales underscored the company’s struggle to turn its much-hyped mixed-reality device into a mass-market success. Apple shares fell 0.5% to close at $271.86 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) secured a one-year U.S. export license allowing it to import the U.S. chipmaking equipment into its China operations. TSMC shares gained 2.3% to close at $1,585.00 on Wednesday.

(NYSE:TSM) secured a one-year U.S. export license allowing it to import the U.S. chipmaking equipment into its China operations. TSMC shares gained 2.3% to close at $1,585.00 on Wednesday. VS Media Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:VSME) announced a 1-for-20 share combination. VS Media shares jumped 17% to close at $0.10 on Wednesday.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) disclosed that the FDA has issued a complete response letter to the ONS-5010/LYTENAVA biologics license application resubmission, indicating that the FDA cannot approve the application in its present form for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Outlook Therapeutics shares dipped 63.3% to $0.58 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ:OTLK) disclosed that the FDA has issued a complete response letter to the ONS-5010/LYTENAVA biologics license application resubmission, indicating that the FDA cannot approve the application in its present form for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Outlook Therapeutics shares dipped 63.3% to $0.58 in the after-hours trading session. Rubico Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBI) reported that it has entered into a purchase agreement for the acquisition from Top Ships of a vessel-owning company, which is party to a shipbuilding contract for a newbuilding mega yacht. Rubico shares climbed 40.2% to $1.50 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock