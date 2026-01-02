Apple sign
January 2, 2026 2:19 AM 1 min read

Apple, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has reportedly scaled back production and promotion of its Vision Pro headset after sluggish sales underscored the company’s struggle to turn its much-hyped mixed-reality device into a mass-market success. Apple shares fell 0.5% to close at $271.86 on Wednesday.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) secured a one-year U.S. export license allowing it to import the U.S. chipmaking equipment into its China operations. TSMC shares gained 2.3% to close at $1,585.00 on Wednesday.
  • VS Media Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:VSME) announced a 1-for-20 share combination. VS Media shares jumped 17% to close at $0.10 on Wednesday.

  • Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) disclosed that the FDA has issued a complete response letter to the ONS-5010/LYTENAVA biologics license application resubmission, indicating that the FDA cannot approve the application in its present form for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Outlook Therapeutics shares dipped 63.3% to $0.58 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Rubico Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBI) reported that it has entered into a purchase agreement for the acquisition from Top Ships of a vessel-owning company, which is party to a shipbuilding contract for a newbuilding mega yacht. Rubico shares climbed 40.2% to $1.50 in after-hours trading.

