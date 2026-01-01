Are Markets Open On New Year's Day? Here's What's Open, What's Closed On January 1

As families across the nation gather to celebrate the New Year, Americans should be prepared for a mix of closures and adjusted timings.

What’s Closed On New Year's Day?

U.S. stock markets, including the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange, will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day.

Bond markets are also closed on New Year’s Day and will resume operations on Friday, Jan. 2.

Major shipping carriers like United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) and FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) will also suspend standard pickup and delivery services.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST), Sam's Club will also remain closed.

What’s Open?

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT), Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M), and Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) will be open on New Year's Day.

7-Eleven stores will also be open, although with adjusted hours.

Select pharmacies like CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) and Walgreens will also operate.

Business resumes on Friday, Jan. 2. Banks and post offices will reopen for regular service.

Markets will reopen on Friday and will operate during regular trading hours.

Market Holidays In 2026

New Year’s Day – Jan. 1

MLK, Jr. Day – Jan. 19

Presidents Day – Feb. 16

Good Friday – Apr. 3

Memorial Day – May 25

Juneteenth – Jun. 19

Independence Day – Jul. 3

Labor Day – Sep. 7

Thanksgiving Day – Nov. 26

Christmas Day – Dec. 25

Apart from this, the markets will also close early on Nov. 27 and Dec. 24.

