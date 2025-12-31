This Google Rival Is Starting To Flare Up: Big Surge In Momentum Scores

Native ad platform and a prominent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) competitor in the online advertising space, Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) is starting to see renewed strength in recent weeks, leading to a surge in its Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Rankings.

After a fairly directionless performance early this year, the stock began trending upward in October, with the company gaining strong traction across new products and solutions.

Adtech Stock Sees Momentum Surge

The Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Rankings primarily assesses the strength of a stock relative to others, and is calculated based on the price movements and volatility across multiple time frames, before being ranked as a percentile against others.

New York-based Taboola witnessed a surge in its Momentum score, from 53.12 to 70.35, within the span of a week, as the stock surged 48.85% since mid-October, and is now all set to end the year up 21.72% year-to-date.

This was primarily driven by growing traction with Taboola’s Realize platform, which, according to the company, was reaching an “inflection point,” and was the key driver of results during its recent third-quarter results.

Analysts are increasingly bullish on the stock, with a consensus price target of $5.15 per share, an upside of 13.43% from current levels.

The stock scores high on Momentum and Growth in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

