What Sparked Urgent.ly (ULY)'s 33% Jump In After-Hours Trading?

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) shares rose 33.33% in after-hours trading on Tuesday to $3.68.

The stock closed regular session at $2.76, up 52.49%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Meeting Adjourned Without Business

Urgent.ly announced on Monday that it adjourned its annual stockholder meeting without conducting any business due to insufficient votes to establish a quorum, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The annual meeting will reconvene on Jan. 28, 2026, giving stockholders additional time to vote on proposals outlined in the company's definitive proxy statement filed Nov. 17.

According to the filing, the meeting will be held virtually.

Voting Details

The record date for voting stockholders remains Nov. 6.

Proxies previously submitted will be voted at the reconvened meeting unless they are properly revoked.

CEO Matthew Booth signed the regulatory filing for the Virginia-based company, which is classified as an emerging growth company.

In November, Chardan Capital and Needham issued price targets of $15 and $8, respectively, maintaining buy ratings with a consensus target of $11.50.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The stock of the roadside and mobility assistance technology company has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 62.87.

Over the past 12 months, the stock is down 54.90%, despite a 46.03% gain over the last month, reflecting a challenging year overall. This long-term decline highlights the need for caution, even amid recent bullish signals.

Urgent.ly has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and has traded between a 52-week high of $17.99 and a 52-week low of $1.74.

Currently, the stock is positioned near the lower end of its 52-week range, closing at $2.76, which is approximately 6.28% of the way from the low to the high.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicates ULY stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Monitor the performance of other players in this segment.

