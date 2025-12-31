Why Anghami (ANGH) Shares Soared 50% Overnight?

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) shares jumped 49.8% in after-hours trading to $3.48 on Tuesday, following the release of the company's six-month results.

Check out the current price of ANGH stock here.

Revenue Doubles Year-Over-Year

The United Arab Emirates-based streaming platform for the Middle East and North Africa reported 97% year-over-year revenue growth to $48.4 million for the six months ended June 30, driven by OSN+ integration and expanding subscription income. Subscription income rose to $43 million following the OSN+ integration. Paid subscribers doubled to 3.54 million, with total registered users exceeding 120 million.

Earlier in the year, Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) , a major U.S. media and entertainment company, invested $57 million in OSN Streaming Ltd., the majority owner of Anghami, gaining exclusive access to HBO content and Max Originals.

See Also: Why Did Oriental Rise Holdings (ORIS) Shares Surge Over 47% After Hours?

CEO of Anghami, Elie Habib said the platform "delivered 99.9% uptime and improved app store ratings from 3.8 to 4.6 stars."

Loss Reported Despite Growth

Anghami reported a $37.1 million loss, driven by subscriber acquisition and integration costs.

The company also announced new distribution partnerships with Talabat, Noon and PlayStation during the period.

Company Outlook

Management expects topline growth to continue in the second half, according to the company’s statement. Integration investments are expected to continue affecting profitability until operational synergies and cost controls are in place. The company also confirmed major content launches for early 2026, including exclusive regional productions and expanded international content partnerships.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Anghami has a relative strength index (RSI) of 31.66.

The stock has declined 71.84% over the past 12 months, reflecting a significant long-term downtrend.

With a market capitalization of $21.03 million, the stock of Anghami has traded between a 52-week high of $8.40 and a 52-week low of $2.25.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, ANGH closed on Tuesday at $2.32, down 4.85%.

Positioned at just 1.14% of its 52-week range, the stock is much closer to its lows than its highs, suggesting limited upside potential without a strong catalyst to push the price higher.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicates ANGH stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Here is how the stock fares on other parameters.

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: T. Schneider on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.