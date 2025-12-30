Why Did Oriental Rise Holdings (ORIS) Shares Surge Over 47% After Hours?

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ORIS) shares are trending on Wednesday.

Shares of the vertically integrated company, covering a significant portion of the tea value chain, surged 47.54% to $1.80 in after-hours trading on Tuesday following a strategic acquisition announcement.

Non-Binding Acquisition Agreement

Oriental Rise Holdings announced a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire a controlling stake in Hubei Daguan Tea Industry Group Co. Ltd., a leading tea producer in Yingshan County, Hubei Province.

The China-based integrated tea supplier says the proposed transaction aligns closely with its long-term strategic objectives.

The transaction remains subject to due diligence, definitive agreements, and customary closing conditions, according to Oriental Rise Holdings.

Strategic Value Proposition

Daguan Tea also runs vertically integrated operations that cover cultivation, large-scale processing, and brand management. The company has extensive plantations and automated production facilities and produces premium teas, bulk teas, and export-grade products, with well-established international distribution channels.

Management Commentary

Dezhi Liu, CEO of Oriental Rise Holdings, said, “Securing upstream resources and production capacity is fundamental to improving long-term competitiveness and earnings quality in the tea industry.”

The acquisition targets improved supply chain control, enhanced product differentiation, and sustainable long-term value creation for shareholders.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Oriental Rise Holdings has a relative strength index (RSI) of 23.71.

The stock has fallen sharply over the past 12 months, dropping 95.7%, underscoring its long-term weakness.

Oriental Rise Holdings has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, with a 52-week high of $57 and a 52-week low of $1.14.

Trading just about 0.14% above its 52-week low of $1.14, the stock remains near its lows, suggesting that any potential rally could face strong resistance from sellers.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, Oriental Rise Holdings closed at $1.22, down 6.01% on Tuesday.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicates ORIS stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

