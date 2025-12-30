This Jared Kushner-Backed Insurance Stock Is Starting To Fizzle Out: Momentum Score Drops

New York-headquartered health insurance company, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) , is seeing a dip in its Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

The company founded by Joshua Kushner, and backed by his brother Jared Kushner, who is also the son-in-law and former senior advisor to President Donald Trump, has underperformed over the past year, up just 7% year-to-date, and even this now seems to be fizzling out.

Health Insurance Stock Sees Momentum Fizzle Out

The Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Rankings is primarily an indicator of a stock’s strength relative to all other stocks, and is calculated based on price movements and volatility across multiple time frames, before being ranked as a percentile against others.

Oscar’s Momentum score has dropped from 62.07 to 13.22 within the span of a week, amid a 19.14% decline in one month.

Health insurance stocks have been under pressure in recent weeks, owing to mounting uncertainties regarding the extension of the subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

Oscar’s shares have been increasingly volatile during this period, with no clear directional strength, which confuses a lot of momentum models. Analysts, however, expect the stock to turn a corner in 2026, with Pipe Sandler recently upgrading it to “Overweight,” with a price target of $25, which marks an upside of 72% from current levels.

Shares of Oscar Health were down 2.55% on Monday, closing at $14.53. The stock does poorly in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with an unfavorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

