Brussels, Belgium. 4th June 2019. Jared KUSHNER, Special Advisor to the President of the United States is welcomed by European commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ahead of their meeting.
December 30, 2025 4:31 AM 2 min read

This Jared Kushner-Backed Insurance Stock Is Starting To Fizzle Out: Momentum Score Drops

Follow

New York-headquartered health insurance company, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR), is seeing a dip in its Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings.

The company founded by Joshua Kushner, and backed by his brother Jared Kushner, who is also the son-in-law and former senior advisor to President Donald Trump, has underperformed over the past year, up just 7% year-to-date, and even this now seems to be fizzling out.

Health Insurance Stock Sees Momentum Fizzle Out

The Momentum score in Benzinga’s Edge Rankings is primarily an indicator of a stock’s strength relative to all other stocks, and is calculated based on price movements and volatility across multiple time frames, before being ranked as a percentile against others.

See Also: Trump’s Second Term Could Be Derailed By ‘Gigantic’ 125% Healthcare Premium Shock, Warns Ben Shapiro

Oscar’s Momentum score has dropped from 62.07 to 13.22 within the span of a week, amid a 19.14% decline in one month.

Health insurance stocks have been under pressure in recent weeks, owing to mounting uncertainties regarding the extension of the subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

Oscar’s shares have been increasingly volatile during this period, with no clear directional strength, which confuses a lot of momentum models. Analysts, however, expect the stock to turn a corner in 2026, with Pipe Sandler recently upgrading it to “Overweight,” with a price target of $25, which marks an upside of 72% from current levels.

Shares of Oscar Health were down 2.55% on Monday, closing at $14.53. The stock does poorly in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with an unfavorable price trend in the short, medium and long terms. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

Read More:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

OSCR Logo
OSCROscar Health Inc
$14.46-0.48%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved