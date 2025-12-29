Major U.S. indices closed lower on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.5% to 48,461.93. The S&P 500 declined 0.35% to 6,905.74, while the Nasdaq fell 0.5% to 23,474.34.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Brand Engagement Network Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAI)

Brand Engagement Network stock surged by 108.75%, closing at $2.50. It reached an intraday high of $2.91 and a low of $1.77, with a 52-week range between $11.80 and $1.18. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell nearly 7% to $2.33.

The significant rise followed the company’s announcement of a Vendor Services Project Agreement with a major global advertising agency. This deal involves creating a custom AI engagement solution for a top-10 pharmaceutical company’s prescription drug, with revenue recognition expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical saw its shares plummet by 42.32%, closing at $19.72. The stock hit a high of $20.49 and a low of $18.41, with a 52-week range of $46.50 to $18.41. In the after-hours trading, the stock gained 1.17% to $19.95.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares fell sharply after the company and partner Mereo BioPharma disclosed Phase 3 Orbit and Cosmic trial results for setrusumab (UX143) in osteogenesis imperfecta. The genetic bone disorder is marked by collagen mutations that cause brittle bones and frequent fractures.

Cemtrex shares fell by 7.46%, ending the day at $2.11. The stock’s intraday high was $2.23, with a low of $2.10. In extended trading, the stock popped 42.65% to $3.01.

Cemtrex reported fiscal 2025 revenue of $76.5 million, up from $66.9 million a year earlier, and returned to operating profitability with operating income of $0.5 million versus a $5.3 million loss in FY 2024. Both segments grew, with Security revenue rising 20% to $38.4 million and Industrial Services increasing 9% to $38 million, while gross profit improved to $32.3 million, or 42% of revenue. After year-end, the company reduced debt by about $7.8 million and improved liquidity by roughly $9 million, strengthening its balance sheet. Management said it had two acquisitions in progress and viewed fiscal 2025 as the culmination of its turnaround, positioning the company for further operating leverage and growth in 2026.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Sidus Space stock jumped by 32.90%, closing at $2.56. The stock reached a high of $2.73 and a low of $2.20, with a 52-week range of $6.75 to $0.63. The stock rose 11.1% to $2.85 in the after-hours session.

Sidus Space said it was set to close a public offering that was expected to raise about $16.2 million in gross proceeds through the sale of 10.8 million Class A shares priced at $1.50 each. The company stated the funds would be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, including manufacturing expansion and product development to scale operations. Momentum also followed Sidus Space's recent selection as a contract awardee under the Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD IDIQ program, supporting the U.S. "Golden Dome" missile defense initiative.

Tesla shares declined by 3.27%, finishing at $459.64. The stock’s intraday high was $469.40, with a low of $459, and a 52-week range from $498.82 to $214.25.

Tesla shares slipped after U.S. auto safety regulators opened a new defect investigation into the 2022 Model 3 over concerns that the emergency door release may be difficult to locate or use in an emergency. The probe covered about 179,000 vehicles and followed a petition alleging the mechanical release was hidden, unlabeled, and not intuitive, particularly for rear-seat passengers.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate Tesla stock has a Value in the 3rd percentile. Here is how the stock ranks against other EV players like Rivian.

