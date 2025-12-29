Tesla's Underpriced Chinese Rival Baidu In Focus As Uber, Lyft Team Up With Its Robotaxi Firm In UK: Key Score Rises

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has emerged as a top-tier value opportunity following a significant partnership announcement with ride-hailing giants Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) .

A Surge In Fundamental Value

As the Chinese tech giant prepares to bring its Apollo Go robotaxis to London, its fundamental valuation metrics have flashed a strong buy signal, pushing the stock into the top percentile of value plays.

Following the announcement, Baidu's value score on Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings surged from 89.54 to 94.33 week-over-week. This critical jump places Baidu in the top 10th percentile of stocks for value, indicating it may be significantly underpriced relative to its fundamentals.

According to Benzinga’s ranking methodology, the value score is a percentile-ranked composite that evaluates a stock’s worth by comparing its market price to key measures of assets, earnings, sales, and operating performance.

A score of 94.33 suggests that Baidu is currently trading at a more attractive discount compared to 94% of the market, offering investors a “deep value” entry point often sought during potential turnaround phases.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings shows that BIDU maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long term, with a poor quality ranking. Additional information is available here.

The Catalyst: UK Expansion

The valuation rerating coincides with news that Uber and Lyft will partner with Baidu-backed Apollo Go to deploy self-driving taxis in the UK.

Testing is slated to begin in London during the first half of 2026, pending regulatory approval. This expansion positions Baidu directly against Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Alphabet Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo in the race for European autonomous mobility dominance.

BIDU Outperforms In 2025

Shares of BIDU rose 50.91% year-to-date, whereas the Nasdaq Composite Index has risen by 22.37% in the same period. The stock was up 45.52% over the last six months and 48.48% over the year.

On Friday, the shares closed 1.17% higher at $124.80 apiece, and it was down 1.69% in premarket on Monday.

