NetEase, Nvidia And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) disclosed that Yingfeng Ding will retire from his position as executive vice president and head of the Interactive Entertainment Group, a part of NetEase’s online games division, according to Benzinga Pro. NetEase shares gained 0.7% to close at $138.07 on Friday.

Obook Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS) is projected to report H1 earnings results after the closing bell. Obook Holdings shares fell 2.1% to close at $6.21 on Friday.

Immersion Corp. (NASDAQ:IMMR) announced the receipt of a delinquency compliance alert notice from the Nasdaq. Immersion shares fell 0.6% to close at $ 6.85 on Friday.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) rose around 1% on Friday after Wall Street analysts welcomed the company’s reported $20 billion strategic deal with AI startup Groq, a move they say will further strengthen Nvidia’s competitive moat in artificial intelligence. Nvidia shares gained 1% to close at $190.53 on Friday.

Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) shares rose on Friday following a Financial Times report indicating an activist investor has built a stake in the company. According to Bloomberg, citing the Financial Times, Toms Capital Investment Management has made a significant investment in Target, though specific details of the stake were not disclosed. Target shares climbed 3.1% to close at $99.55 on Friday.

