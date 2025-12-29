A white gamepad clutched in the hand on the red background with the logo of NetEase.
December 29, 2025 3:21 AM 1 min read

NetEase, Nvidia And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) disclosed that Yingfeng Ding will retire from his position as executive vice president and head of the Interactive Entertainment Group, a part of NetEase’s online games division, according to Benzinga Pro. NetEase shares gained 0.7% to close at $138.07 on Friday.
  • Obook Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS) is projected to report H1 earnings results after the closing bell. Obook Holdings shares fell 2.1% to close at $6.21 on Friday.
  • Immersion Corp. (NASDAQ:IMMR) announced the receipt of a delinquency compliance alert notice from the Nasdaq. Immersion shares fell 0.6% to close at $ 6.85 on Friday.

  • Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) rose around 1% on Friday after Wall Street analysts welcomed the company’s reported $20 billion strategic deal with AI startup Groq, a move they say will further strengthen Nvidia’s competitive moat in artificial intelligence. Nvidia shares gained 1% to close at $190.53 on Friday.
  • Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) shares rose on Friday following a Financial Times report indicating an activist investor has built a stake in the company. According to Bloomberg, citing the Financial Times, Toms Capital Investment Management has made a significant investment in Target, though specific details of the stake were not disclosed. Target shares climbed 3.1% to close at $99.55 on Friday.

Photo via Shutterstock

