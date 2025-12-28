Micron Technology Logo
Rocket Lab, Micron, And CoreWeave Are Among the Top 10 Large-Cap Gainers Last Week (Dec. 22-Dec. 26): Are the Others in Your Portfolio?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) gained 15.5% this week after the company announced it launched its 21st Electron rocket of the year to deploy the latest satellite to space for multi-launch customer Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space. Also, Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Buy rating, raising the price forecast from $63 to $90.

Also Read: Bill Ackman Warns California Is ‘On A Path To Self-Destruction’ As Larry Page, Peter Thiel Weigh Exiting State Over Proposed Billionaire Wealth Tax

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) gained 14.76% this week

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) gained 9.68% this week, Truist Securities maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $80 to $100.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) increased 8.84% this week.

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) gained 12.01% this week.

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) soared 10.57% this week. Shares of broader chip stocks are trading higher in possible sympathy with NVIDIA, which rose in the recent past on reports suggesting the US is launching a review of advanced NVIDIA AI chip sales to China. The sector may also be continuing to gain following strong guidance from Micron.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) jumped 12.9% this week. Investors continue to rally around the semiconductor giant’s blockbuster first-quarter earnings released last week.

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) gained 12.75% this week.

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN) increased 9.91% this week. In the recent past, Keybanc initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and announced an $80 price forecast.

CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) increased 7.82% this week. The rally appears primarily driven by the company’s Dec. 18 announcement that it has joined the Department of Energy’s Genesis Mission.

