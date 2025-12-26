Nike An Attractive Buy? Value Percentile Rises As Tim Cook Buys 50,000 Shares

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is seeing a notable shift in its valuation metrics, with its value percentile on Benzinga Edge jumping nearly 10 points week-on-week, rising from 47.59 to 56.70. This quantitative signal arrives alongside a high-profile vote of confidence: a $3 million insider purchase by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook.

Inside The Numbers

According to Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings, the improvement in Nike's value score—from the 47th to the 56th percentile—suggests the stock is becoming increasingly attractive relative to its fundamentals.

The ranking system evaluates a stock’s “relative worth by comparing its market price to fundamental measures of the company’s assets, earnings, sales, and operating performance”.

While the stock price remains pressured—indicated by downward price trends in the short, medium, and long terms—the divergence between Nike's suppressed price and its recent earnings performance appears to be driving the value score higher.

Additionally, the company recently beat second-quarter estimates with $12.43 billion in revenue and EPS of 53 cents.

The ‘Tim Cook’ Factor

The improved value metrics align with significant insider activity. Cook, who serves on Nike’s board, purchased 50,000 shares at an average price of $58.97, lifting his total stake to roughly $6 million.

Cook is rarely known for tactical trading, making this purchase noteworthy to investors looking for a bottom.

Additionally, the company also faces a new legal hurdle involving the “Total 90” trademark and continues to navigate tariff concerns and weak demand in China.

NKE Underperforms In 2025

Shares of Nike have declined by 18.56% year-to-date, whereas the S&P 500 index has advanced 18.12% in the same period.

The stock has dropped by 4.06% and 6.73% over the last six months and one month, respectively. However, it closed 4.64% higher at $60.00 apiece on Wednesday. The shares were up 0.52% in premarket on Friday.

