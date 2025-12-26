Google's Gemini Eating ChatGPT's Lunch: Market Share Gain From 5% To 18% Is 'Clearest Signal' That Alphabet Is Winning AI War

Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Gemini is executing a silent takeover of the generative AI market, surging to an 18.2% traffic share in just one year while industry pioneer ChatGPT suffers a massive double-digit decline in dominance.

The Great AI Migration

New data from Similarweb reveals a dramatic reshaping of the AI landscape. Over the last 12 months, Google's Gemini has more than tripled its slice of generative AI web traffic, climbing from a modest 5.4% to 18.2%.

This surge comes directly at the expense of OpenAI's ChatGPT, which has seen its stranglehold on the market loosen significantly.

Once commanding an 87.2% share, ChatGPT has slid to 68.0%—a staggering 19-point drop. Market analysts are calling this a definitive “takeover arc,” suggesting that the initial hype wave is settling into a phase where Google's infrastructure is winning out.

“That is not noise,” noted Solid Finance CEO Sam Badawi. “If you believe web behavior reflects user preference at scale, then this is the clearest signal that [Google] is not only in the game, it is winning share.”

Capturing The ‘Flow’

The driver behind this shift appears to be Google's mastery of “native distribution.” Unlike standalone competitors, Gemini is increasingly embedded where users already live: inside Chrome, Android, Workspace, and Search.

According to strategist Shay Boloor, this integration is the key differentiator. As AI usage transitions from novelty to routine utility, products with native distribution naturally “capture the flow.”

By surfacing AI answers directly within existing workflows, Google is removing the friction of switching apps, effectively siphoning users who might otherwise navigate to ChatGPT.

Distribution Alone Isn't Enough

However, the data offers a warning: pre-installation doesn't guarantee success. Microsoft Corp.'s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Copilot, despite being baked into Windows and Edge, has barely moved the needle, stagnating from 1.5% to 1.2% share over the same period.

The contrast suggests that while distribution is powerful, product trust is paramount. While Copilot has flatlined, Gemini is successfully converting its vast reach into recurring user habits, proving that Google is earning user trust in a way its big-tech rival has yet to replicate.

GOOG Outperforms In 2025

Shares of Alphabet’s Class C have risen by 65.59% year-to-date and 60.16% over the year, whereas the Nasdaq 100 index has advanced by 22.31% and 17.86%, respectively.

In the near term, GOOG has gained 80.97% over the last six months, but fell 1.44% over the last month. On Wednesday, the shares closed largely unchanged, 0.0032% lower at $315.67 apiece.

It maintains a stronger price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking. Additional performance details, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, are available here.

