NVIDIA logo and sign on one of their headquarters buildings in Santa Clara, California, renowned for developing graphics processing units and chips
December 26, 2025 3:19 AM 1 min read

Nvidia, Sobr Safe And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares climbed to $190.16 in overnight trading on Robinhood, following Wednesday's announcement of a non-exclusive licensing agreement with AI chip startup Groq, which was founded in 2016. Groq has entered a non-exclusive licensing agreement with NVIDIA covering its inference technology, according to Benzinga Pro. Nvidia shares fell 0.3% to close at $188.61 on Wednesday.
  • Dynavax Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares rose sharply on Wednesday following Sanofi‘s announcement to acquire the vaccines company. Dynavax shares jumped 38.2% to close at $15.38 on Wednesday.
  • Sobr Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) announced definitive agreements to issue 1.29 million shares of common stock at $1.55 per share and associated warrants in a private placement. Sobr Safe shares jumped 82.3% to close at $2.37 on Wednesday.

  • Davis Commodities Ltd. (NASDAQ:DTCK) reported revenue of $95 million for the six months that ended June 30, up 42.1% from $66.9 million a year earlier, according to the company's statement. Davis Commodities shares fell 8.9% to close at $0.24 on Wednesday.
  • Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) disclosed that its Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of BHV-7000 in major depressive disorder failed to meet its primary endpoint. Biohaven shares gained 3% to close at $10.81 on Wednesday.

