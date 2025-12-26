Nvidia, Sobr Safe And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares climbed to $190.16 in overnight trading on Robinhood, following Wednesday's announcement of a non-exclusive licensing agreement with AI chip startup Groq , which was founded in 2016. Groq has entered a non-exclusive licensing agreement with NVIDIA covering its inference technology, according to Benzinga Pro. Nvidia shares fell 0.3% to close at $188.61 on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:DVAX) shares rose sharply on Wednesday following Sanofi‘s announcement to acquire the vaccines company. Dynavax shares jumped 38.2% to close at $15.38 on Wednesday. Sobr Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) announced definitive agreements to issue 1.29 million shares of common stock at $1.55 per share and associated warrants in a private placement. Sobr Safe shares jumped 82.3% to close at $2.37 on Wednesday.

Davis Commodities Ltd. (NASDAQ:DTCK) reported revenue of $95 million for the six months that ended June 30, up 42.1% from $66.9 million a year earlier, according to the company's statement. Davis Commodities shares fell 8.9% to close at $0.24 on Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock