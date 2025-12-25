Are Markets Open On Christmas? Here's What's Open, What's Closed On December 25

As families across the nation gather on Thursday, Dec. 25, to celebrate Christmas, Americans should be prepared for a mix of closures and adjusted timings.

What's Closed On Christmas?

Most federal and financial institutions will pause operations on Thursday. Banks, post offices, and the stock market (NYSE and Nasdaq) are all closed. Major shipping carriers like United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) and FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) will also suspend standard pickup and delivery services.

See Also: Trump Hails ‘Record Stock Market’ And GDP In Christmas Greetings, Says Radical Left Doing Everything To ‘Destroy’ America

Retail giants are largely following suit, giving employees a day off. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT), Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST), Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M), and Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS) will keep their doors shut on Christmas.

What's Open?

Select pharmacies like CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) and Walgreens will also operate, but shoppers should verify local store times as pharmacy counters may be closed even if the store is open. 7-Eleven stores will also be open, although with adjusted hours.

Business resumes on Friday, Nov. 28. Banks and post offices will reopen for regular service.

Markets will reopen on Friday and will operate during regular trading hours.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock