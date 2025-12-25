Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Shares Are Trending Overnight — Here's Why

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares are trending on Thursday.

Shares of the California-based biopharmaceutical company surged 38.19% in the regular trading session on Wednesday, following Sanofi‘s announcement to acquire the vaccines company, before tapering slightly 0.065% to $15.37 in after-hours trading.

Sanofi, a French multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company, will commence a cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares at $15.50 per share, representing approximately $2.2 billion in total equity value, according to Dynavax Technologies.

The offer price reflects a 39% premium over Dynavax’s Dec. 23 closing price and a 46% premium over its three-month volume-weighted average price as of Dec. 23, according to the company announcement.

Hepatitis B Vaccine And Pipeline Included

HEPLISAV-B, an adult hepatitis B vaccine currently available in the United States, is part of the acquisition.

Unlike the usual three-dose schedule that takes six months, HEPLISAV-B is given in just two doses over one month.

Thomas Triomphe, Executive Vice President of vaccines at Sanofi, said, "Dynavax enhances Sanofi’s adult immunization presence by adding differentiated vaccines that complement Sanofi’s expertise."

Regulatory Approvals Required

The Dynavax board unanimously approved the transaction.

Dynavax Technologies noted that the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, a U.S. law requiring large mergers, acquisitions, and tender offers to notify the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice for antitrust review, along with the tender of at least a majority of outstanding shares, certain foreign regulatory filings and clearances, and other customary conditions, must all be satisfied before closing.

Sanofi intends fund the acquisition with available cash.

Dynavax said it was advised by Centerview Partners LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (NYSE:GS) .

On Wednesday, William Blair downgraded Dynavax Technologies from Outperform to Market Perform.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The stock has a relative strength index (RSI) of 89.44, a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, and an annual trading range of $9.20 to $15.49.

DVAX has gained 18.04% over the past 12 months and 55.98% over the last six months, demonstrating a robust upward trend. This performance suggests the stock is well-positioned for continued growth.

Price Action: The stock of the commercial-stage company closed on Wednesday at $15.38, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Currently, the stock is trading at 98.3% of its 52-week range, indicating it’s near its highs. This positioning reinforces the bullish sentiment, but traders should remain cautious of potential pullbacks given the overbought RSI.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that DVAX is experiencing long-term consolidation along with medium and short-term upward movement. Know how its momentum lines up with other well-known names.

