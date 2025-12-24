Why Did Davis Commodities (DTCK) Stock Surge Over 12% After Hours

Davis Commodities Ltd. (NASDAQ:DTCK) surged 12.65% in after-hours trading to $0.27 on Wednesday, following the company's release of its first-half fiscal unaudited financial results on Tuesday.
Revenue Climbs 42% Amid Margin Pressure
The Singapore-based agricultural commodity trader reported revenue of $95 million for the six months that ended June 30, up 42.1% from $66.9 million a year earlier, according to the company’s statement.
Sugar sales rose 35.4% to $60.8 million, driven by stronger liquid sugar demand in China and Brazilian sugar sales to Africa.
Net income fell 96.9% to $0.04 million from $1.3 million a year ago. Gross margin slipped to 2.8% from 4.4%, as higher raw material and logistics costs were not fully passed on to customers.
Geographic Revenue Performance
Geographical breakdown of revenue for the six-month period ending June 30:
|Country
|Revenue ($M)
|Change (%)
|Africa
|66.2
|+64.9%
|China
|15.2
|+164.4%
|Vietnam
|1.3
|-54.2%
|Thailand
|1.6
|-81.7%
|Singapore
|4.8
|-2.0%
Basic and diluted earnings per share of Davis Commodities were $0.01, down from $0.05 a year earlier.
Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis
Davis Commodities has a relative strength index (RSI) of 37.26.
Over the past 12 months, DTCK has seen a dramatic decline of 78.57%, reflecting significant challenges for the company. This long-term trend underscores the need for traders to remain vigilant.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a 52-week high of $6.89, and a 52-week low of $0.23.
Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, DTCK closed on Wednesday at $0.24, down 8.85%.
The stock is currently about 0.15% above its 52-week low, placing it at the very bottom of its 52-week range. This suggests significant downward pressure, and any rally attempts may encounter strong resistance.
Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicates DTCK stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.
