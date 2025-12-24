Why Did Davis Commodities (DTCK) Stock Surge Over 12% After Hours

Davis Commodities Ltd. (NASDAQ:DTCK) surged 12.65% in after-hours trading to $0.27 on Wednesday, following the company's release of its first-half fiscal unaudited financial results on Tuesday.

Revenue Climbs 42% Amid Margin Pressure

The Singapore-based agricultural commodity trader reported revenue of $95 million for the six months that ended June 30, up 42.1% from $66.9 million a year earlier, according to the company’s statement.

Sugar sales rose 35.4% to $60.8 million, driven by stronger liquid sugar demand in China and Brazilian sugar sales to Africa.

Net income fell 96.9% to $0.04 million from $1.3 million a year ago. Gross margin slipped to 2.8% from 4.4%, as higher raw material and logistics costs were not fully passed on to customers.

Geographic Revenue Performance

Geographical breakdown of revenue for the six-month period ending June 30:

Country Revenue ($M) Change (%) Africa 66.2 +64.9% China 15.2 +164.4% Vietnam 1.3 -54.2% Thailand 1.6 -81.7% Singapore 4.8 -2.0%

Basic and diluted earnings per share of Davis Commodities were $0.01, down from $0.05 a year earlier.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Davis Commodities has a relative strength index (RSI) of 37.26.

Over the past 12 months, DTCK has seen a dramatic decline of 78.57%, reflecting significant challenges for the company. This long-term trend underscores the need for traders to remain vigilant.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a 52-week high of $6.89, and a 52-week low of $0.23.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, DTCK closed on Wednesday at $0.24, down 8.85%.

The stock is currently about 0.15% above its 52-week low, placing it at the very bottom of its 52-week range. This suggests significant downward pressure, and any rally attempts may encounter strong resistance.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicates DTCK stock has a negative price trend across all time frames. Track the performance of other players in this segment.

