December 24, 2025 11:35 AM 3 min read

S&P 500 Hits All-Time Highs On Christmas Eve, VIX Drops To One-Year Low: What's Moving Markets Wednesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Wall Street delivered the kind of Christmas present investors had been hoping for, as the S&P 500 set fresh records while a key measure of market anxiety fell to its lowest level in more than a year.

The S&P 500 climbed past 6,920 points in a shortened session ahead of the Christmas market closure, edging up 0.2% and lifting its year-to-date gains to 17%.

Other major large-cap indices also posted modest gains on a day typically marked by thin trading volumes. The move put Wall Street on track for a fifth straight session of gains as stocks head into the final week of the year, a period that has historically delivered positive seasonal performance.

The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, slid to 13.7, levels last seen in mid-December 2024.

Top S&P 500 gainers on Wednesday included Sandisk Corp. (NASDAQ:SNDK) and Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) , both up about 5%.

Nike shares benefited after Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook disclosed the purchase of 50,000 shares at $58.97 each.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) added another 4%, extending its post-earnings rally to 27% over the past five sessions.

Elsewhere, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) advanced for a sixth straight session, marking its sixteenth gain in the past seventeen sessions and reaching new record highs.

Other major Wall Street banks, including J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC), also climbed to record levels.

The relentless rally in precious metals paused.

Gold slipped 0.4% after hitting an intraday all-time high of $4,525 per ounce. Silver fell 0.8% after touching record highs at $72.69, while platinum sank 4.7% following 11 consecutive sessions of gains.

In crypto markets, sentiment remained subdued. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) edged 0.9% lower to around $87,000. The world's largest cryptocurrency is down about 7% year to date and is on track for its worst year since 2022.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice%
Dow Jones48,699.280.5%
S&P 5006,930.940.3%
Nasdaq 10025,612.960.1%
Russell 20002,544.110.1%
Updated by 10:45 a.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) rose 0.2% to $633.80.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) gained 0.4% to $486.07.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) inched up 0.1% to $622.67.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) traded at $252.30, up 0.1%.

Russell 1000’s Top Gainers

Company Chg %
UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)+7.34%
NIKE, Inc+4.72%
Sandisk Corporation +4.49%
CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)+4.23%
Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)+4.09%

Russell 1000’s Top Losers

Company Chg %
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)-3.31%
Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)-3.06%
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)-2.82%
Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FERMI)-2.73%
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)-2.39%

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$87532.000.13%
Overview
AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$274.710.86%
ALGM Logo
ALGMAllegro Microsystems Inc
$26.61-3.06%
ASTS Logo
ASTSAST SpaceMobile Inc
$80.30-6.27%
BAC Logo
BACBank of America Corp
$56.350.68%
C Logo
CCitigroup Inc
$122.232.37%
CAR Logo
CARAvis Budget Group Inc
$131.07-2.84%
CAVA Logo
CAVACava Group Inc
$61.513.63%
CLVT Logo
CLVTClarivate PLC
$3.444.39%
DDOG Logo
DDOGDatadog Inc
$136.72-3.19%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$486.660.50%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$252.270.08%
JPM Logo
JPMJPMorgan Chase & Co
$329.271.02%
MU Logo
MUMicron Technology Inc
$285.993.52%
NKE Logo
NKENike Inc
$60.074.76%
PATH Logo
PATHUiPath Inc
$17.197.71%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$623.270.19%
SNDK Logo
SNDKSanDisk Corp
$252.713.19%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$634.430.28%
WFC Logo
WFCWells Fargo & Co
$95.511.10%
