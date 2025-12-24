Wall Street delivered the kind of Christmas present investors had been hoping for, as the S&P 500 set fresh records while a key measure of market anxiety fell to its lowest level in more than a year.

The S&P 500 climbed past 6,920 points in a shortened session ahead of the Christmas market closure, edging up 0.2% and lifting its year-to-date gains to 17%.

Other major large-cap indices also posted modest gains on a day typically marked by thin trading volumes. The move put Wall Street on track for a fifth straight session of gains as stocks head into the final week of the year, a period that has historically delivered positive seasonal performance.

The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, slid to 13.7, levels last seen in mid-December 2024.

Top S&P 500 gainers on Wednesday included Sandisk Corp. (NASDAQ:SNDK) and Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) , both up about 5%.

Nike shares benefited after Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook disclosed the purchase of 50,000 shares at $58.97 each.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) added another 4%, extending its post-earnings rally to 27% over the past five sessions.

Elsewhere, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) advanced for a sixth straight session, marking its sixteenth gain in the past seventeen sessions and reaching new record highs.

Other major Wall Street banks, including J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) , Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) and Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) , also climbed to record levels.

The relentless rally in precious metals paused.

Gold slipped 0.4% after hitting an intraday all-time high of $4,525 per ounce. Silver fell 0.8% after touching record highs at $72.69, while platinum sank 4.7% following 11 consecutive sessions of gains.

In crypto markets, sentiment remained subdued. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) edged 0.9% lower to around $87,000. The world's largest cryptocurrency is down about 7% year to date and is on track for its worst year since 2022.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price % Dow Jones 48,699.28 0.5% S&P 500 6,930.94 0.3% Nasdaq 100 25,612.96 0.1% Russell 2000 2,544.11 0.1% Updated by 10:45 a.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) rose 0.2% to $633.80.

(NYSE:VOO) rose 0.2% to $633.80. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) gained 0.4% to $486.07.

(NYSE:DIA) gained 0.4% to $486.07. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) inched up 0.1% to $622.67.

(NASDAQ:QQQ) inched up 0.1% to $622.67. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) traded at $252.30, up 0.1%.

Russell 1000’s Top Gainers

Company Chg % UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) +7.34% NIKE, Inc +4.72% Sandisk Corporation +4.49% CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) +4.23% Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) +4.09%

Russell 1000’s Top Losers

Company Chg % AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) -3.31% Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) -3.06% Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) -2.82% Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FERMI) -2.73% Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) -2.39%

Read now:

Image: Shutterstock