Jim Cramer Slams 'Big Freakout' Selling In Nvidia, AI, Crypto Stocks After Strong GDP Print: 'It Is Just Stupid'

Market commentator and popular TV personality Jim Cramer vented frustration Tuesday over strong economic data triggering panic in high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency.

Cramer Finds Knee-Jerk Reaction ‘Stupid’

Cramer described the reaction as a “big freakout” that “never ends,” affecting stocks such as NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and those related to cryptocurrency, quantum computing, and data centers.

“It is just stupid,” the "Mad Money" host said.

What Led To Initial Sell-Offs?

The post was made shortly after the data showed the U.S. economy grew 4.3% in the third quarter, well exceeding expectations of 3.3% and recording the fastest rate of expansion since the third quarter of 2023.

Typically, strong economic data reduces expectations for near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts, putting pressure on rate-sensitive assets such as stocks. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the odds of a 25 basis point cut in January fell from 19.9% to 14.4% in 24 hours.

And while some of these stocks, including those from the popular “Mag 7” cohort, dipped pre-market, they recovered in subsequent sessions to close higher.

That said, leading cryptocurrency names, including Coinbase and Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) closed in the red, but that had more to do with volatility in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) .

Stocks 24-hour Gains +/- NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) +3.01% $189.21 Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) +0.40% $486.85 Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) +1.62% $232.14 Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) -2.26% $242.30 Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) -6.58% $25.11

Interestingly, Nvidia shares also dipped in the pre-market session when the second-quarter GDP came in better than expected in August.

