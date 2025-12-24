NEW YORK CITY - OCTOBER 5 2017: The Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy heads its 5th annual Black Tie Ball. CNBC Mad Money Host Jim Cramer
Jim Cramer Slams 'Big Freakout' Selling In Nvidia, AI, Crypto Stocks After Strong GDP Print: 'It Is Just Stupid'

Market commentator and popular TV personality Jim Cramer vented frustration Tuesday over strong economic data triggering panic in high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency.

Cramer Finds Knee-Jerk Reaction ‘Stupid’

Cramer described the reaction as a “big freakout” that “never ends,” affecting stocks such as NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) and those related to cryptocurrency, quantum computing, and data centers.

“It is just stupid,” the "Mad Money" host said.

What Led To Initial Sell-Offs?

The post was made shortly after the data showed the U.S. economy grew 4.3% in the third quarter, well exceeding expectations of 3.3% and recording the fastest rate of expansion since the third quarter of 2023.

Typically, strong economic data reduces expectations for near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts, putting pressure on rate-sensitive assets such as stocks. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the odds of a 25 basis point cut in January fell from 19.9% to 14.4% in 24 hours.

And while some of these stocks, including those from the popular “Mag 7” cohort, dipped pre-market, they recovered in subsequent sessions to close higher.

That said, leading cryptocurrency names, including Coinbase and Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) closed in the red, but that had more to do with volatility in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

Interestingly, Nvidia shares also dipped in the pre-market session when the second-quarter GDP came in better than expected in August.

Image via Shutterstock

