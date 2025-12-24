Oracle Veteran Appointment Sends CID HoldCo Shares Up Nearly 24% After Hours

CID HoldCo Inc. (NASDAQ:DAIC) shares rose 23.80% in after-hours trading on Tuesday to $1.04, following an amended Securities and Exchange Commission filing detailing a C-suite leadership change.

Oracle Veteran Named CRO

The company named Delores Rochester as Chief Revenue Officer, effective Jan. 5, 2026, according to Tuesday's filing.

She succeeds Robert Reny, who was removed on Dec. 12; the SEC filing noted his departure involved no accounting disagreements with the company.

Rochester previously held various roles at Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) , most recently serving as Group Vice President for North America Cloud Infrastructure Sales at Oracle.

Compensation Structure Revealed

The veteran executive will receive a $285,000 base salary, with variable bonuses of up to $190,000 for 2026, contingent upon sales targets set by the CEO and approved by the Compensation Committee.

Trading Metrics

The stock of the Maryland-based investment holding company has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 19.72.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has plummeted 92.33%, reflecting a steep downtrend. This long-term performance underscores the challenges the company faces and highlights the need for careful analysis before taking any positions.

CID HoldCo Inc. has a market capitalization of $23.33 million, with a 52-week high of $74.40 and a 52-week low of $0.83.

Price Action: DAIC closed on Tuesday at $0.84, down 14.29%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The stock is nearing its recent low, suggesting potential further downside.

